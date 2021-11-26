IoTeX launches MachineFi, a combination of machine and DeFi that unlocks trillion-dollar opportunities in the Metaverse

Metafluence is set to address the challenges faced by influencers and brands and unleash the full potential of Influencer Marketing in Metaverse. While people are witnessing revolutionary advancements in technology that would enable them to enter the new era of digitalization and the virtual world called Metaverse, Metafluence strives to facilitate this transition. An interactive digital world, where people have their own customizable avatars, can explore various spaces and immerse themselves into the new realm. Sounds exciting right? Well, Metaverse is real and is happening right now. Some of the biggest companies like Meta, NVIDIA are already pouring billions of dollars into building their own metaverses. In addition, there are also numerous new projects joining this promising future and trying to bring something unique and powerful to the community and Metaverse.

