State is banking on power boost

Congratulations to PBN on 35 years as the state’s preeminent business news source. When I look back just five years to 2016, the Rhode Island Foundation was celebrating its 100th anniversary along with PBN’s 30th. Who could have foreseen that the next five years would be marked by political upheaval, a growing focus on social justice and a global pandemic that would affect us all? So, we reflect and learn from the past, deal with the present and plan for a better future.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO