ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

State is banking on power boost

Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange usually happens slowly, especially when government gets involved. But in the last five years, the nascent renewable energy sector has exploded in the United States, with many considering Rhode Island at the forefront. The Ocean State staked its claim as a pioneer with the Block Island Wind Farm...

pbn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Providence Business News

6 Rhode Island farms awarded $118K for solar projects

SCITUATE – The sustainability benefits of hydroponic cultivation always appealed to Katherine Fotiades. Growing plants in a controlled, soil-less environment uses less water and produces more food than traditional field farming. But it also has a serious and expensive environmental downside: electricity use. Fotiades, co-owner of Skydog Farm in Scituate, said the constant use of a water pump and fans for the farm’s 3,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse cost her up to $800 a month – not including the expense to power the rest of the 2-acre homestead.
SCITUATE, RI
Providence Business News

R.I. awards $31M for 23 affordable housing projects

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced on Wednesday that the state’s Housing Resources Commission is awarding $31 million to support 23 affordable housing projects. The funding, provided through the Building Homes Rhode Island program aimed at distributing housing bonds to support affordable housing initiatives, will produce or preserve more than 600 units in 13 cities and towns.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Providence Business News

R.I. pension fund ranks in top 3% of public pension funds nationally

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Pension Fund continues to rate highly across the nation, outperforming 97% of other public pension plans in the third quarter, according to a statement from the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer. The news reflects results of InvMetrics Public DB database, which tracks and ranks...
ECONOMY
Providence Business News

Survey: 28% of Rhode Island renters struggle to pay housing bills

PROVIDENCE – While one in five apartment dwellers throughout the U.S. can’t pay their landlords on time, the situation is even worse in Rhode Island at 28%, according to a new report from Rhode Island KIDS COUNT. “Rhode Island is facing a housing crisis, one that began long before the...
HOUSE RENT
Providence Business News

Catalyzing the big power of small business

Five years ago, Jhonny Leyva, of Heroica Construction in Providence, was one of 30 Rhode Island small-business owners enrolled in the first cohort of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at the Community College of Rhode Island. Thanks to then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, in 2016, Goldman Sachs and the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence Business News

The past, the present, the future

Congratulations to PBN on 35 years as the state’s preeminent business news source. When I look back just five years to 2016, the Rhode Island Foundation was celebrating its 100th anniversary along with PBN’s 30th. Who could have foreseen that the next five years would be marked by political upheaval, a growing focus on social justice and a global pandemic that would affect us all? So, we reflect and learn from the past, deal with the present and plan for a better future.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Offshore Wind Power#Power Systems#Deepwater Wind Llc#Orsted A S#The Revolution Wind Farm#Pbn
Providence Business News

A reversal of fortune on jobs front

After working for years to create new jobs in Rhode Island, state labor officials have been faced with an unusual problem recently. In some sectors, employers are desperate to find help. An example: Todd Blount, CEO of Fall River-based Blount Fine Foods Corp., which has a production facility in Warren,...
WARREN, RI
Providence Business News

Call to arms for government, businesses

On the occasion of Providence Business News’ 35th anniversary, six business and community leaders joined in a virtual discussion on Rhode Island’s economy – and the challenges and opportunities ahead for the state coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following is an edited transcript of that conversation. The panelists...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence Business News

R.I. needs to get with the times on minority contracting

The state historically has failed miserably in ensuring minority-owned businesses get their fair share of tens of millions of dollars in state contracts. That looked to finally be changing when, for the first time in more than 30 years, Rhode Island met the 10% target for state contracts in fiscal years 2018 and 2019. But…
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
tdworld.com

Siemens Energy will Connect State’s First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm to the Grid

Siemens Energy has been awarded its first offshore grid connection project in the United States. In a consortium with Aker Solutions, the company will supply the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that will bring green energy from Sunrise Wind, New York’s first utility-scale offshore wind project, to the mainland. It’s the first offshore wind project in the U.S. to use HVDC technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wdac.com

Salary Boost Coming For PA State Government

HARRISBURG (AP) – Inflation will drive a big salary increase for PA state lawmakers, judges, and top executive branch officials in 2022. For many of the positions, it is the biggest increase in three decades. Salaries will rise 5.6%, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the consumer price index for the mid-Atlantic region. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says it’s the largest year-over-year increase since 1991. The increase applies to more than 1,000 positions, including governor, Cabinet members, three statewide elected officers, all 253 lawmakers, and state and county judges. It takes effect Dec. 1 for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Courier News

Solar power gains popularity in state

Solar power is growing in popularity in Arkansas, in large part because of passage of Act 464 of 2019. Last year solar energy accounted for six percent of the electric power generated in Arkansas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That is 60 times more solar power than was generated in the state in 2015.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

Exxon Mobile To Spend $15 Billion On Emission Reduction Projects

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Exxon Mobil said it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by the end of this year. The energy giant said the $15 billion will go toward projects focused at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing operations and increased investments in the low carbon solutions business. As part of its greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans, Exxon Mobil anticipates year-end 2021 results showing a reduction of 15% to 20% in greenhouse gas intensity from upstream operations compared to 2016 levels, four years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Providence Business News

McKee: ‘Proof-of-vaccination’ app not mandatory for businesses

LINCOLN – A proof-of-vaccination app that’s being rolled out in the coming weeks in Rhode Island will not be mandatory for businesses to force on their customers, according to Gov. Daniel J. McKee. McKee answered questions about the 401Health app on Wednesday during one of his regular COVID-19 updates. The...
LINCOLN, RI
WJHL

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report released Friday that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in […] The post Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy