 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMPLOYEES: 17, including 5 at Instrument Specialties. Business at American Muscle Car Restorations Inc. was booming from the start, according to owner Michael Mancini. Over a decade later, the vintage care restoration service has only gotten busier. The hobby-turned-business has attracted increasingly prestigious jobs in the past five years,...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
MotorTrend Magazine

6 Plymouth Muscle Cars You Need to Know!

In those heady days of the early auto industry, one of the first lessons learned was about brand loyalty and customer retention. It was preferable (cheaper) to earn a customer and keep them for life only once, rather than try to persuade him or her to buy your brand of car anew every few years. We take the strategy for granted now, but the multi-brand economic model was far from established in the early part of the 20th century. When Plymouth entered the market in 1928 as Chrysler's low-cost, high-volume entry, it was to compete with Ford and GM, which already had a range of brands under one roof. In the mathematical field of chaos theory, it is a widely-held tenet that "success" over the long haul is often highly dependent on initial conditions, and this theorem would have far-reaching consequences for Chrysler.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best AWD Cars to Buy in 2022

If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive car, your choices have never been more diverse. Growing numbers of automakers are making this traction-adding feature optional or even standard on a wide range of models, with some of the most popular cars on the market benefiting from an additional set of drive wheels.
CAR AND DRIVER

Shelby American Promises a Special Car Announcement on Dec. 15

Details are pretty much zilch for now about this teaser posted by Shelby American on social media, but that isn't stopping speculation about what's to come next month. All we know is that it's supposed to be "something special" and will arrive in the middle of December. Will it be...
MotorBiscuit

Best Japanese Muscle Cars of the 1970s

No law says muscle cars must be confined to the United States. European car companies have demonstrated their ability to shove big engines into mid-size cars many times. Japanese car companies also made their own muscle cars, though they adhere to a more flexible definition. Japanese car companies weren’t exactly big on mid-size cars in the 1970s, nor were they particularly partial to oversized engines. However, they did make stylish sports cars that pumped out decent horsepower figures, in some cases bigger numbers than American six-cylinder-equipped muscle cars. Here are some of the best Japanese muscle cars of the 1970s.
MotorBiscuit

The Most Affordable Plymouth Muscle Cars

Step into an auction like Mecums or Bonhams, and you’ll see muscle cars fly off to be rubbed with a diaper inside of a garage for eternity. Some of the most popular and rare muscle cars sell for $250,000 or more, which can be daunting for an average Joe trying to break into the affordable muscle car scene with only $10-15,000. Those in that position might want to turn their attention to a little company called Plymouth. Plymouth made some of the most iconic muscle cars in the 1960s and ‘70s, and are surprisingly affordable today.
SENEDIA to award reimbursement subsidies to submarine shipbuilding supply chain companies

PROVIDENCE – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance recently announced that it will be awarding $2 million in training reimbursements to companies in the submarine shipbuilding supply chain. Eligible organizations can receive up to $30,000 for existing programs that train already-employed workers that support, or could support, submarine shipbuilding.
Providence Business News

BrainCo. brings artificial intelligence tech to Rocky Hill students

EAST GREENWICH – Rocky Hill Country Day will host Boston-based cognitive training technology firm BrainCo. for an all-day event exposing students to hands-on, experiential work with artificial intelligence technology. The session, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will enhance science, technology, engineering...
Fox News

Barely-driven 1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for $236,000

Buick is having a big year. Well, one old Buick is. A string of rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle cars have been auctioned in recent months at prices over $200,000. The latest example, which has just 759 miles on its odometer, was sold on the Bring A Trailer website Monday for $236,000, which is the second-highest price ever paid for the model. The all-time record was set in June at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction where an example driven just 8.7 miles went for $275,000.
Providence Business News

6 Rhode Island farms awarded $118K for solar projects

SCITUATE – The sustainability benefits of hydroponic cultivation always appealed to Katherine Fotiades. Growing plants in a controlled, soil-less environment uses less water and produces more food than traditional field farming. But it also has a serious and expensive environmental downside: electricity use. Fotiades, co-owner of Skydog Farm in Scituate, said the constant use of a water pump and fans for the farm’s 3,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse cost her up to $800 a month – not including the expense to power the rest of the 2-acre homestead.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Genesis G90 First Images: An Unapologetically Luxurious Sedan

The Genesis luxury brand continues to come into its own. Born from a midsize sedan initially marketed under its parent company's banner—the 2008 Hyundai Genesis—the brand branched out on its own in 2016, initially with the G80 (a carryover second-generation Hyundai Genesis) and then the G90, which replaced the Hyundai Equus full-size luxury car. Since then, the G70 sport sedan appeared, as did two SUVs, the GV80 and the smaller GV70, which just won MotorTrend's 2022 SUV of the Year award—while the G90 made do with a mild visual update for 2020. Now, for 2023, it's getting a whole redesign. A big one.
24/7 Wall St.

Most and Least Reliable Car Brands

Consumer Reports posted its results of the most reliable cars, and though there were slight changes at the top, foreign brands Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota led the field. The three were the leading brands in the last survey, too, but this time Lexus leapfrogged the others into the top spot. To identify the most and […]
