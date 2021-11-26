ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European Stock Futures Sharply Lower; New Virus Strain Raises Lockdown Fears

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - European stock markets are expected to open sharply lower Friday on concerns a new Covid variant will prompt fresh mobility restrictions, hindering the region’s economic recovery. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 2.3% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped...

www.investing.com

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 300 Pts; Bouncing Ahead of ADP, ISM Data

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Wednesday, bouncing in the wake of the previous session’s sharp selloff on worries over the Fed considering a quick departure from its accommodative monetary policy and ahead of key economic data. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow futures contract was...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Recover as Omicron Fears Loom

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were higher in early APAC deals on Wednesday, after major benchmark averages tumbled in regular trading as investors reassessed risks associated with the growing coronavirus Omicron variant, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will discuss speeding up the bond-buying taper at its December meeting as fears of persistent inflation mount.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#European Stock Futures#Investing Com European#Covid#United Nations#African#Hang Seng#Kospi#The Bank Of Singapore#Reuters
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.08%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Metals , Banking and Auto sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 1.08%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 1.09%. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
STOCKS
investing.com

European shares start December on a high as pandemic-sensitive sectors recover

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as bargain hunters returned after a rough November, lifting sectors such as travel, oil and mining that were battered by fears about the Omicron coronavirus variant upending economic activity. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8% in morning trade, tracking gains in Asian shares...
STOCKS
investing.com

COVID comeback caps a November to remember in markets

LONDON (Reuters) - The discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus variant towards the end of November has sent markets tumbling - the culmination of a volatile month for almost every asset class globally. Tuesday's warning from the head of drugmaker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), that current vaccines are unlikely to be as...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Omicron, Powell and tapering: 5 keys to Wednesday's stock market action

Investing.com - Stock markets continue to react to the new Omicron variant. Crypto survives the debacle. Today, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speak again. Yesterday Powell suggested that the Fed might accelerate the pace of tapering. These are the five factors that investors should consider...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Virus
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.66%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Automobiles & Parts , Travel & Leisure and Industrial Transportation sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 1.66%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
MARKETS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Los Angeles

European Stocks Fall Amid Omicron Vaccine Fears

The reversal came after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that he expects existing vaccines to be less effective against the new variant. European and U.S. stocks had begun a tentative rebound on Monday following last Friday's sell-off as concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant appeared to ease.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
News 8 WROC

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

Despite the global worry, doctors in South Africa are reporting patients are suffering mostly mild symptoms so far. But they warn that it is early. Also, most of the new cases are in people in their 20s and 30s, who generally do not get as sick from COVID-19 as older patients.
WORLD
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors monitor developments with omicron Covid variant

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy