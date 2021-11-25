ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColourPop Get Rich Pressed Powder Shadow

temptalia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Get Rich is a slightly warm-toned, medium-dark mauve with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore...

www.temptalia.com

temptalia.com

ColourPop Fancy Feathers Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Fancy Feathers Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a double dose of gold–lighter, peachy gold paired with darker, traditional gold–with sparkly, holiday-driven finishes. Both shades were pigmented, creamy, and blendable with excellent wear, exactly as I’d expect from the Super Shock Shadow formula. See all of...
temptalia.com

ColourPop Roaring Hearts Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Roaring Hearts 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($16.00 for 0.35 oz.) is a new warm-toned neutral palette for the holiday season. It included six matte eyeshadows and four shimmer eyeshadows. The matte eyeshadows performed better compared to the shimmers, as two of the four shimmers were drier and more prone to fallout.
Hello Magazine

Fans are all saying the same thing about No7's fab new pressed powder

As we move into party season, you're probably looking to upgrade your makeup collection, especially since we've neglected them so often since 2020. While a red lip or smokey eye are always classic for December, flawless skin never goes out of style and No7 has launched a new powder which gives that coveted airbrushed-looking finish.
temptalia.com

ColourPop Holiday 2021: If Hue Like Set Swatches

ColourPop If Hue Like Palette Set includes five new five-pan palettes, which should also be available individually. This set along with other holiday sets launch tomorrow, November 22nd, at 10AM PT. Here are swatches!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!
temptalia.com

ColourPop x Rudolph There's Always Tomorrow Lip Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop There’s Always Tomorrow Lip Duo ($16.00 for 0.145 oz.) is a new, limited edition red-hued lip duo that included a cream finish lipstick and a matching lip pencil. They were both in a deeper, ruby red with strong, cool undertones. They had more opaque coverage and longer-wear, though the lip pencil wasn’t quite as smooth nor as gliding as ideal if you need your lip pencil to work for both lining as well as for filling in.
temptalia.com

ColourPop Smoke 'n' Roses Palette + Somepawdy to Love Duo Swatches

ColourPop Smoke ‘n’ Roses Palette is the brand’s newest mega palette, which was released for the Cyber Week shopping bonanza. They also have their annual charitable product, ColourPop Somepawdy to Love Duo, where all net profits go to the Best Friends Animal Society. Here are swatches!. See all of this...
temptalia.com

Makeup by Mario N6 Metallic Eyeshadow

Makeup by Mario N6 is a very warm-toned, light-medium copper with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of...
temptalia.com

Phytosurgence Swelter Blush Balm Review & Swatches

Phytosurgence Swelter Skin Spark Blush Balm ($17.07 for 0.14 oz.) is a rich, reddish-coral with subtle, warm undertones and a natural finish. It was richly pigmented to the point where one needed the smallest amount to achieve medium coverage, which was easily sheered out and diffused along the edges for a seamless layer of color on cheeks.
temptalia.com

There's Always Tomorrow

ColourPop There's Always Tomorrow is a limited edition lip palette that retails for $16.00. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Editor's Review. Contains: Affiliate Links, Sample Provided.
temptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Garth & Nicole Ultra Suede Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Garth Ultra Suede Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a muted, medium brown with moderate, warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer, which adhered evenly and fairly smoothly across my lips–better than most in the range, though not enough glide to really go on in a fluid motion so I’d still suggest applying in shorter, overlapping motions from the get-go.
temptalia.com

AURIC Entice Smoke Reflect Duo Review & Swatches

Auric Entice Smoke Reflect Eye Shadow Duo ($39.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a new, limited edition powder and cream eyeshadow duo that included a sparkling, white gold powder eyeshadow paired with a rich, olive green cream eyeshadow. The two products performed well and lived up to the brand’s claims; they coordinated together particularly nicely but worked as well alone as they did layered.
temptalia.com

Entice (Cream)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Entice (Cream) is a rich, blackened olive green with a mix of lighter, golden-olive and cooler, emerald green micro-shimmer throughout that gave it a soft, pearly sheen. It had opaque color payoff paired with a smooth, almost mousse-like consistency that was airy, whipped but not overly emollient, so it delivered even, full color payoff that blended out well along the edges but didn't slide around. It stayed on nicely for 10 hours before creasing a bit on me.
temptalia.com

Disrupt (Cream)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Disrupt (Cream) is a deep plum with a subtle, warmer red base and a satin sheen. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer, which applied evenly to bare skin and diffused well along the edges. It could be used with a fingertip or a brush, and it was blendable enough that it could be sheered out if desired. It lasted well for 10 hours before creasing slightly on me.
temptalia.com

Huda Beauty Helios N.Y.M.P.H. Highlighter Review & Swatches

Huda Beauty Helios N.Y.M.P.H. All Over Highlighting Powder ($55.00 for 1.05 oz.) is a rich, golden bronze with strong, warm undertones and a sparkling, metallic sheen. It was supposed to have “sheer to medium coverage” that was buildable, but it was actually rather pigmented; being generous, I might say semi-opaque in practice, but it was something you’d use a lighter-hand and a less-dense brush to specifically achieve true buildable coverage.
temptalia.com

Best Products of the Week | Vol. 322

Hope your weekend is starting off on the right note! Every Saturday, I like to share the top 10 products from the last week of reviews. It’s a nice way to highlight what reviews have been published recently. Similarly, I love reading–and I know others enjoy sharing!–their own “week in review” when it comes to what makeup/beauty products they may have used and/or enjoyed.
temptalia.com

Byredo Metal Boots in the Snow Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Byredo Metal Boots in the Snow 5 Colours Eyeshadow Palette ($70.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a new, limited edition murky, earth-toned color story for the holiday season. The pigmentation of all five shades lived up to the marketing–which was opaque for the regular eyeshadows as one shade was a glitter top coat–and were blendable with decent wear.
beautypackaging.com

ColourPop Expands Its Astrology Collection

ColourPop Cosmetics is adding a lip gloss to its Astrology collection, and TrendMood (@trendmood1) posted a sneak peek on Instagram. The post says that each Astrology palette will have a coordinating lip gloss, and the line will be available soon on the brand's website. The packaging features astrology symbols, which...
