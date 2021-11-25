ColourPop Get Rich Pressed Powder Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Entice (Cream) is a rich, blackened olive green with a mix of lighter, golden-olive and cooler, emerald green micro-shimmer throughout that gave it a soft, pearly sheen. It had opaque color payoff paired with a smooth, almost mousse-like consistency that was airy, whipped but not overly emollient, so it delivered even, full color payoff that blended out well along the edges but didn't slide around. It stayed on nicely for 10 hours before creasing a bit on me.
