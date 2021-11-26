ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portable Insulation Tester Market By Operation Type (Fixed, Portable, Handheld) and By Application (Electrical Installation, Cabling, Motors) - Forecast 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

 6 days ago

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Portable Insulation Tester Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The global insulation tester market is nearing maturity and innovations in terms...

Cooler Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the cooler market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the cooler market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8%. In this market, hard body cooler is the largest segment by product type, whereas camping is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing interest in outdoor activities and higher per capita income.
Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Application, Resin Type, Substrate, Form, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Application (Powertrain, Exterior, Interior), Resin Type, Substrate, Form (Liquid, Film & Tape), Vehicle Type (Electric Car, Electric Bus, Electric Bike, Electric Truck), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is estimated to be USD 0.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 44.7% between 2021 and 2026.
Proliferation of IoT is Expected to Emerge as One of the Popular Trends in the Wireless RF Devices Market - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Exercise Bicycle Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2026 | Technogym, Cybex, Precor

The latest update on Global Exercise Bicycle Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Exercise Bicycle, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies (2021-2026). The 125 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Bowflex (Nautilus), Lifefitness, BH, Technogym, Cybex, Precor, Star Trac, StairMaster, Ivanko, GYM80, Jih Kao Enterprise, Kug Way, Glory Life Industrial, Stingray, Heng Full Enterprise & Giant Golden Star.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Handheld#By Application Lrb#Motors#Pages Of Research Study#Leading Market Research#The Market Survey#Analog Digital
North America to be the Most Lucrative Market for G Suite Technology Services During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Skin Tac Market By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) and By Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Skin Tac Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Skin Tac over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. According to the latest research by...
CAD Viewers Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, CADSoftTools

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide CAD Viewers Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, Onshape, Irfan Skiljan, Microspot, CADCAM-E, Actify, Catalog Data Solutions, Isoplotec, CoreTechnologie Group, 3DViewerOnline, KISTERS North America, 3D-Tool, CADSoftTools, DWG TOOL Software etc.
New Technological Breakthroughs Are Helping The Vendors Establish A Robust Foothold In The Forklift Work Platforms Market

According to Fact.MR, Market Insights of Forklift Work Platforms is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Forklift Work Platforms is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Harmonic Generators Market By Type (Automated Harmonic Generator, Picosecond Harmonic Generator, Femtosecond Harmonic Generator) and By Design Type (Integrated and Free Standing) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Harmonic Generators Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. According to latest research study by Fact.MR, harmonic generators market is set to witness...
Floor Scraper Market By Product Type (Walk Behind Machine, Ride On Machine, Self-Propelled Machine) and By Application (Commercial, Residential, Others) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Floor Scraper Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Floor scraper is a developed category of construction equipment and is becoming extremely popular...
E-ink Screens Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Liquavistar, LG Display, Qualcomm Technologies

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global E-ink Screens Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
Electronic Adhesives Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Tesa, Covestro, 3M Company

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Electronic Adhesives Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
Premium Golf Rangefinder Market By Type (Laser, GPS) and By Sales Channel Type (E-commerce, Third-party Online Retailers, Direct to Customers Online Retailers) - Forecast 2021-2031

Distance-measuring electronic devices have become a recent trend. The devices are part of GPS screens on a golf cart, golf rangefinders and GPS watches, which have become a necessity for most golfers. Golf rangefinders are designed with a dual display technology, which delivers high customer experience to find the accurate range of the objects.
Amorphous Polyolefin Market By Type (Homopolymers Copolymers) and By Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Bitumen Modification, Paints & Coatings) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Amorphous Polyolefin Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Amorphous Polyolefin over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Amorphous polyolefin are one of the...
Bismaleimide Market By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Defense, Aerospace) and By Application (Composites, Insulating Materials, Potting Compounds) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Bismaleimide Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Bismaleimide over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Bismaleimides are yellow-colored resins that exhibit thermosetting properties,...
Wooden Lectern Market By Type (Counter Top, Stand Type) and By Technology (Conventional Lectern, Smart/ Intelligent Lectern) - Forecast 2021-2031

Need of integrating a professional as well as functional platform during oration is pushing the adoption of lecterns. Lecterns play a crucial role in terms of enhancing effectiveness of orations, which is a primary reason responsible for boosting adoption. Lecterns are also used for sound amplification during presentations and orations, as many of the lecterns have integrated sound technology for voice, such as speakers, microphones, and PA system with amp. Moreover, manufacturers are also offering multi-media lecterns having built-in projector shelves, for carrying out seamless presentations in a hassle-free manner.
Perforated Metal Sheets Market By End users (Architecture, Automotive, Chemical) and By Material type (Stainless Steel, Mild Steel, Aluminum) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Perforated Metal Sheets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Owing to a combination of beauty, strength, and functionality, perforated metal sheets have...
Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market By Type (Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical, Metal Processing & Electroplating) and By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical) - Forecast 2021-2031

Sodium Potassium Tartrate also is known as Rochelle salt and is a white crystalline powder and a potassium sodium salt of tartaric acid. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is readily soluble in water and slightly soluble in alcohol. With a specific gravity of 1.79, Sodium Potassium Tartrate displays double refraction. Sodium Potassium Tartrate exhibits a piezoelectric effect and finds application in many piezoelectric devices. Another key end- use industries and applications of Sodium Potassium Tartrate include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, mirrors, metal treatment & electroplating, cigarette paper, and its use as a laboratory reagent.
Acoustic Tape Market By Material Type (Polyethylene Foam and Rubber) and By Application (Stud work Isolation, Joist Isolation, Batten Isolation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Tape Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to...
