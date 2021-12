The Mage Family is holding its 12th annual toy drive to benefit the INN (Interfaith Nutrition Network). The INN is located in Hempstead and helps to feed and clothe people in need here on Long Island. The items will go to children in need and will help to make the lives of these children a little happier this holiday season. Last year over 100 toys were collected from the residents of Garden City and surrounding towns. A new, unwrapped toy can be dropped off at 57 Nassau Blvd. Any type of new toy would be great. The deadline for toy donations is December 10th.Thank you for your help!

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO