And now on to Christmas …

For as long as I can remember, there was always this rule about Christmas beginning after Thanksgiving. Do you remember Thanksgiving, it happened yesterday and falls in chronological order before Christmas?. No? Well, that's OK, since you're not the only one.
For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — You may want to keep an eye open in your neighborhood, the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are now cruising for the season. Volunteers with the parade are giving us a look at what we can expect this year. "This year we have more trucks to the lower...
Michael Bublé may soon become as synonymous with Christmas as Santa Claus. This year he’s got new Christmas music coming out, a Christmas television special and a new video for a song titled “Christmas Sweater.” That’s just the start. He’s also about to do a Las Vegas residency and release a new studio album.
The CP Holiday Train will be virtual again in 2021, but you don't have to wait. We've got holiday video of 7 times the train visited Michigan in Christmas past. If I'm honest, it feels like we're still on the naughty list. Who would have thought at Christmas 2020 that we would still be dealing with the pandemic at Christmas of 2021? Nonetheless, here we are with virtual visits from Santa and another virtual concert instead of a live, in-person event.
MARINETTE—Christmas in Marinette will take place Saturday. Plenty of activities are planned throughout the day, including a Christmas Craft Show, cookie decorating classes, Christmas carolers, photos with Santa, a parade, a free movie and more. Here is a breakdown of the events:. Æ Christmas Craft Fair—This will take place from...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to purchase an artificial Christmas tree this season, you’d better act fast. Shortages of artificial trees have been reported, stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which triggered supply chain, staffing and shipping issues worldwide, leaving companies struggling to keep up with high demand.
DECATUR — These Christmas cards are too big to send in the mail. So the Decatur Area Arts Council members are displaying the festive greetings for the community to see. “I like large things. I think they’re fun,” said Jerry Johnson, the art council's executive director. “In order for them to be seen when you drive by or walk down the sidewalk, they need to be big.”
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - The turkey and ham has been put away for many, now the Christmas decorations are coming out. Over at Don Cooley's Christmas Tree Farm, they have been seeing a steady flow of people stopping by to purchase a tree. However, one thing you may...
MARINETTE—Preschoolers, kindergarteners and first graders at Trinity Lutheran School had fun Tuesday recreating the first Thanksgiving. Preschoolers dressed as pilgrims and kindergarten and first graders dressed as Native Americans. The kids wore paper bonnets, capotains, vests and headbands decorated with neon-colored feathers. On the headbands were written their made-up Native American names; The Boy Who Is Fast Like a Kitty, The Girl Who Runs Like a Horse, The Boy Who Runs Like a Cheetah, She Who Loves Gymnastics.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world.
A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world.
The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore.
“I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.”
Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids.
“We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said.
The team is entirely driven by volunteers.
“It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook.
Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.
Not sure what to get the person who has everything? A bumper box of chocolate is always welcome and is a deliciously indulgent way to spoil someone special this Christmas.Hampers range from around £20 to a whopping £190 and can be delivered straight to the recipient's door, often with next-day delivery, making them ideal for last-minute gifts. Some include extra treats like prosecco or champagne, but chocolate is the star of the show in all of these options.There's one to suit every taste, from more family-orientated options including hot chocolate and cakes, to lavish hampers of gourmet chocs for when...
Ready or not, Christmas is right around the corner. While it can be tempting to just go on your phone to get your shopping done, now is the time to shop local. These past two years have been strange to say the least. First businesses were forced to shut their doors when COVID first came out. Businesses were able to reopen, but then they were hit with a whole other set of issues this year as they struggled to afford the rising cost of labor and rising cost of other supplies.
Here in Minnesota, there are many ways to enjoy the holiday season. Christmas lights shows are popular, as are parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and Santa visits. But that only scratches the surface of all the festive activities available in our state! One of our favorites is a charming Christkindlsmarkt, or Christmas market, that is so […]
LAURINBURG — The deadline to sign up for the second annual “Great Christmas Light Contest” has been extended to Friday. The ‘Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event will give the grand prize winner $500. “We decided to extend the applications so that more people...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
It's a parental truth universally acknowledged that Elf on the Shelf is the bane of so many holiday seasons. But alas, here we are at the start of December — and for many parents, that means you've brought out the Elfie. Maybe you have a love-hate relationship (or, OK, a hate-hate relationship) with the wily little guy. But chances are, your kids love him. And hey, the internet loves him. He's basically the best thing to happen to holiday mischief since Santa himself.
Although it can be fun to come up with your own creative ideas for where to place the...
It seems like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is not the only one that New Yorkers should be paying attention to. While walking down Fifth Avenue—which has been turned into a winter wonderland complete with polar bears and festive penguins—passerby may, in fact, notice a 12-story Christmas tree right on the facade of the Louis Vuitton store by 57th Street.
