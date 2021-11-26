ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This Black Friday Streaming Deal Gets You Three Months of Discovery+ for Just $3

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxIEU_0d78KUpP00

There are a ton of Black Friday streaming deals happening right now and one of the best deals is for Discovery+ , the new streaming service that gets you thousands of shows from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Lifetime and half a dozen other channels.

Right now, the Discovery+ Black Friday deal gets you three months of streaming for just $0.99 a month . This is the best Discovery+ plus deal we’ve ever seen and an offer you’ll want to take advantage of.


Buy:
Discovery+ Subscription
at
$0.99

This Black Friday deal gets you a subscription to Discovery+ for just $0.99 a month . A regular subscription to Discovery+ costs $6.99 a month, so you’re saving more than six bucks each month. You can keep the sale price for three months and then cancel your subscription, or choose to continue on at the regular $6.99 a month price.

A Discovery+ subscription has something for everyone, with more than 60,000 episodes to choose from across food, true crime, reality TV, home improvement shows and so much more. Discovery+ includes content from every media property under the Discovery umbrella, which includes HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN, Discovery, Discovery+ Originals, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, A&E, Lifetime, History, Trvl, DIY Network, Science Channel, and The Dodo.

Top shows on Discovery+ include Iron Chef, Ghost Adventures, Worst Cooks In America, House Hunters, Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, Deadliest Catch, Love It Or List It, Celebrity IOU, Dirty Jobs and more.

You can stream Discovery+ on your laptop, tablet and phone, or cast it onto your connected TV. And you can have up to four users streaming at one time from a single account.

The Discovery+ Black Friday deal comes on the heels of the Paramount+ Black Friday deal , which gets you a month of free streaming on the site. Hulu, meantime, is offering a year of streaming for just $0.99 a month .


Buy:
Discovery+ Subscription
at
$0.99

The Discovery+ deal gets you three months of streaming for just $0.99 a month . The offer is available now and runs through Monday, November 29 at 11:59pm EST. See full details here .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s New Streaming Deal Gets You AMC, Paramount+, Showtime or Starz for $0.99

Cyber Monday is officially underway and in addition to deals on electronics, fitness equipment and home appliances, we’ve spotted some great Amazon streaming deals online. One of the best Amazon Cyber Monday streaming deals we’ve seen is a deep discount on Prime Video Channels, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but you can get a number of channels right now for just $0.99. Buy:Streaming Subscription Dealat$0.99 The Amazon Cyber Monday streaming deal gets you...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Weekend Is Here: These Are the Best Deals to Shop Online Right Now

Black Friday weekend is here and there are thousands of deals that are still live, with new savings on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping this year, making Black Friday weekend a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list. Here’s what to know about the best Black Friday weekend deals for...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Hulu Launches New Cyber Monday Offer: $12 For One Year

If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, documentaries and movies, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s Cyber Monday deal. If you subscribe right now, you can pay just $.99 per month for one year, which works out to roughly $12. Hulu typically costs $6.99 per month, so you end up saving $72. This is the best deal Hulu offers all year, and this promotional pricing is only available until 11:59pm PST November 29. New subscribers and lapsed subscribers (anyone who hasn’t had an active Hulu account in over one month) can take advantage...
TV SHOWS
Business Insider

3 ways to add channels to your Roku

You can add channels on Roku via the device, the mobile app, or the Roku website. Nearly every streaming service is available as a Roku channel — everything from Netflix and HBO Max to CBS All Access and Peacock. The Roku Channel is one channel option that lets you access...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investigation Discovery#Reality Tv#Connected Tv#Hgtv#Food Network#Tlc#Discovery Subscription#Magnolia Network#A E#Diy Network#Science Channel#Ghost Adventures#Worst Cooks In America#House Hunters#Drive Ins And Dives
bigrapidsnews.com

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get 12 Months of AMC+ For Just $1.99 a Month For The Next Year (70% OFF) Ahead of Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday, AMC+ has a special promotion which will give new subscribers the next 12 Months of AMC+ For $1.99 a month when you pre-pay annually ($23.88). The service normally costs $8.99 a month, meaning you’ll get an over 70% savings. AMC+ includes access to AMC content ad-free, along with SHUDDER, Sundance Now, BBC America, and IFC Films Unlimited.
TV SERIES
CNN

24 TV sales and deals you won’t want to miss during Black Friday

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Black Friday started early this year, with deals available from Best Buy, Lowe’s and Amazon. Naturally, one of the most discounted items available from any retailer: TVs from the likes of Hisense, Sony and Samsung.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: 15+ Streaming Services ONLY $0.99 a Month (Up to 90% OFF) Through Prime Video In This Early Black Friday Deal

Amazon is offering major discounts on streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Black Friday 2021. Through November 29th (Cyber Monday), you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 85% OFF). Some of the deals include Showtime, discovery+, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free (a full list is below).
INTERNET
NJ.com

Black Friday 2021 deals: How to get 3 months of Showtime and Amazon Music Unlimited for $3

Amazon has plenty of big-ticket items on sale as Black Friday approaches, but the company isn’t stopping there. The online retail giant is offering Prime members three months of Showtime and Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99 cents per month. The offer is only available through Nov. 22 for new subscribers of the services, though, so you better act fast if interested.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Get two Amazon Echo Show 5's for just £69 in today's Amazon Black Friday deals

Black Friday Amazon Echo Show 5 deals have come early this week with two absolutely amazing promotions at both Amazon and John Lewis. The first is a two-pack bundle that'll score you two 2021 Amazon Echo Show 5's for just £69.98 at Amazon when you use the code ECHOSHOW5 at checkout. That's a total saving of £45 - although it's worth noting that these excellent smart displays normally go for anywhere between £50 to £70 outside of Black Friday so it's a particularly good saving in context. A single device by itself is actually at the cheapest price ever too, so this one's a kind of double-whammy when it comes to value.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

This Disney Plus Black Friday offer gets you six months free when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon is running fantastic Black Friday Disney Plus deals right now. Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited today and you can get up to six months of Disney Plus for free. Separate monthly subscriptions for the two usually come in at $15.98/month, but it'll only cost you $7.99/month for the first six months in this instance. That means you can put some of those Black Friday airpod discounts to good use when you're not watching Hawkeye or the new Boba Fett show.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

The Best Cyber Week Deals Under $100

Cyber Week is here, which means now is the best time to score deep discounts on thousands of items from the world’s biggest stores and latest startups. We’ve rounded up the best deals you can find for under $100 — some fall below $10. If you’re getting holiday shopping out of the way, or want to treat yourself, these are the top deals you should consider. 1. Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 ($12 Off) Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite lets you enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, TIDAL, or any other major streaming service in full HD. It comes bundled with an Alexa Voice...
SHOPPING
IndieWire

Cyber Monday Deal: Amazon Prime Members Can Get Paramount+, Starz, and More for 99 Cents a Month

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’ve been looking to save money on streaming platforms, Amazon has a mega deal that binge watchers won’t want to turn down. Right now, Amazon Prime Video members can add Starz, Paramount+, Showtime, and more channels for just $0.99 a month for up to two months. AMC, Epix, Noggin, PBS Documentaries, PBS Masterpiece, PBS Kids, Britbox, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, and Discovery+ are also...
SHOPPING
NEWS10 ABC

13 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones […]
SHOPPING
NEWS10 ABC

Not ready to return to work? Shop these top Cyber Monday deals instead

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. 70+ best deals of Cyber Monday 2021 As the biggest shopping weekend of the year comes to a close on Cyber Monday, retailers are maxing out deals in the last effort to maximize sales. This means you can come away with some impressive bargains on all […]
RECIPES
Vulture

A New Cable Channel Wants to Make Christmas Movies ‘Safe’ Again

The holidays are (almost) here — and so is the ever more competitive war for Christmas movie viewers. Hallmark Channel and Lifetime, the reigning champs of the season, are as packed as ever with original holiday films. Over in streaming, Netflix is adding more international flavor to its usual packed slate of Yuletide offerings, while ad-supported players such as IMDb TV, Peacock, Roku Channel, and Tubi have jumped into the space with first-run movies of their own.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy