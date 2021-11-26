SatADSL, MT partner on satellite comms for maritime sector
The Belgian satellite service provider SatADSL and satellite communications provider Milano Teleport (MT) are partnering to provide greater access to VSAT (very small aperture terminal) connectivity for maritime and terrestrial sectors. Under the terms of the agreement, MT will use SatADSL’s neXat platform to both provide capacity over Africa...
Astroscale has closed its largest funding round to date, with the Japanese orbital debris removal company raising $109 million. The Series F round brings its total capital raised to $300m and the company says the latest investment will accelerate its on-orbit services technology development and enable it to take on more employees.
ST has come up with an MCU which integrates circuitry for energy harvesting and thenadditional connectivity used by biometric and dynamic card verification (dCVV) applications, enabling battery-free smartcards to provide enhanced user authentication in contactless and online transactions. Based on the latest-generation Arm SecurCore architecture for secure MCU, the ST31N600...
Smiths Interconnect has created the Intercompact series, a signal + Ethernet PCB connector qualified for demanding rail and industrial applications. The series has PCB-to-PCB and floating mount rack and panel parts, with bodies made from liquid crystal polymer. There are 60 and 41 way signal configurations with ‘Hypertac’ hyperboloid contacts....
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has received a $12 million order for satellite command and control system products, hardware and equipment in support of the U.S. military. The award includes satellite services such as mission activity and maneuver planning, telemetry processing, orbit and altitude adjustment, simulation, security, training and testing,...
Rakuten Mobile teamed with the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Engineering to jointly expand the reach of IoT networks by using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to enable long-distance communications with existing narrowband (NB) devices. The partners explained in a statement they will combine their respective expertise in satellite...
Sierra Space – a recent spin-off from Sierra Nevada Corporation – has announced $1.4 in Series A funding, its first capital raise. It was, according to the company, the second-largest ever private capital raise in the aerospace and defense sector, globally. The investment was led by General Atlantic, Coatue and...
The performance of an innovative solar-powered buoy is currently being tested by Sweden's Ports of Stockholm in the Stockholm fairway. The novel technology for smart navigational markers intends to improve the safety and efficiency of maritime fairways through digitalization. The buoy is 10-meters high, with 3.5 meters visible above the water surface, and is equipped with an LED lamp. Its diameter measures 80 cm.
Intended for applications including medical, industrial, audio broadcast and LED lighting the NGB series is available in multiple formats and power levels including 250W, 425W, 660W and 1200W (with 150W & 800W being released soon), all with a single output from 12 – 56 Vdc. Departing from the commonly used...
Isotropic Systems, the Reading-based specialist in satellite connectivity, has joined a UK Government and European Space Agency (ESA) consortium to test hybrid satellite communications for trains. The project will demonstrate the use of 5G in the area of transport and logistics. Specifically, it will explore how hybrid networks, based on...
Planet has teamed up with New Light Technologies to deliver satellite imagery to the federal government in support of its disaster risk mitigation, response and recovery initiatives. The Earth observation services provider said Wednesday it will combine its PlanetScope imagery collection with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster response program...
DHL Express is testing hydrogen-fueled trucks with its customer Apple, while SSA Marine has switched to renewable diesel fuel.
Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC said Wednesday it drew in $1.8 billion in private funding to build and operate SPARC, which the Cambridge, Mass., company describes as the world's first commercial fusion energy machine. Tiger Global Management led the round, with with participation by new investors including Bill Gates, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Emerson Collective, Footprint Coalition; Google ; Jimco Technology Fund, and John Doerr. Other investors include JS Capital, Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Senator Investment Group; also current investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, The Engine, Eni , Equinor Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures; Future Ventures, Hostplus, Khosla Ventures, Lowercarbon, Moore Strategic Ventures; as well as Safar Partners, Schooner Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, Starlight Ventures, Temasek and others.
Yamaichi Electronics has developed a connector to cope with the increasing amounts of data being transmitted inside vehicles. Continuous loads of up to 20A and peaks >40A are not uncommon and clearly show the growing user profile. The “hot-plug” and “always-on” requirements have also been part of OEMs’ specifications for...
Fluke has launched a handheld tool that detects invisible near-infrared (850-1625nm) wavelengths used in fibre-optic communication to troubleshoot cable, port, polarity and transceiver issues. When placed in front of an active fibre optic port or patch cord, the tester emits a continuous light and optional tone. The tool is unique...
The Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC) announced this month at the private sector is their largest funding partner. Invest Brazos Valley, a group of private investors, surpassed $350,000 dollars in committed annual funding. BVEDC officials say this a major milestone in the region’s economic development efforts. Brazos County, the...
ATLAS Space Operations has advanced its machine-to-machine learning capability through a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant. The ATLAS SBIR involves the use of over one billion data points from all aspects of the ATLAS communications platform to improve reliability and performance. Antenna tasking, equipment monitoring, and communications optimization are all being improved through continuous machine-to-machine learning protocols.
Atomera is licensing its Mears Silicon Technology Smart Profile (MST-SP) technology. MST-SP, an implementation of MST designed for use on 5V power and analogue ICs, is using a combination of atomic level engineering and material science to squeeze more capability and capacity out of today’s semiconductor processes. The resulting improvements...
Victoria Henson (pictured), who has spent a decade at Peretti, will open Sekoya Communications in January 2022, with many of Peretti’s key clients transferring across. These include luxury hotel group Dorchester Collection, Terre Blanche Golf and Spa Resort, Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo, Groupe Floirat and Heesen Yachts. Henson, who will be...
Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
