SatADSL, MT partner on satellite comms for maritime sector

The performance of an innovative solar-powered buoy is currently being tested by Sweden's Ports of Stockholm in the Stockholm fairway. The novel technology for smart navigational markers intends to improve the safety and efficiency of maritime fairways through digitalization. The buoy is 10-meters high, with 3.5 meters visible above the water surface, and is equipped with an LED lamp. Its diameter measures 80 cm.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO