Earlier this week, Dune left HBO Max after spending a month on the streaming service, and while that might be disappointing to fans who enjoyed the convenience of its availability, audiences will have the opportunity to check it out in its biggest format, as select IMAX theaters will be screening the film starting in December. Deadline confirmed that news, noting that fans can expect to see the sci-fi epic screening in IMAX locations beginning on December 3rd. In addition to giving audiences what will likely be their last opportunity to see the film on such a large screen, these screenings will also add to the movie's $50 million IMAX box office worldwide.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO