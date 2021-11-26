ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

October SEMI billings up 0.6% m-o-m

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

SEMI’s October billings figure was up 0.6% on September’s $3.72 billion at $3.74 billion, and 41.3% up on the...

www.electronicsweekly.com

OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Low-noise one-axis accelerometers for industrial and inertial use

Silicon Designs has launched a series of low-g mems dc accelerometer chips. Model 1525 accelerometers come in ±2, 5, 10, 25 and 50g versions, and are aimed at low-frequency (including seismic) vibration and acceleration measurements in inertial and industrial applications: “particularly so where high-repeatability, low noise and maximum stability are required”, according to the company. “Key distinguishing features include in-run bias stability, zero cross-coupling by design, and Allan Variances from 5µg.” – The latter a typical figure from the ±2g version.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Atomera licensing transistor-shrinking tech

Atomera is licensing its Mears Silicon Technology Smart Profile (MST-SP) technology. MST-SP, an implementation of MST designed for use on 5V power and analogue ICs, is using a combination of atomic level engineering and material science to squeeze more capability and capacity out of today’s semiconductor processes. The resulting improvements...
power-technology.com

Power industry M&A deals total $9.3bn globally in October 2021

Total power industry M&A deals worth $9.3bn were announced globally in October 2021, led by Liberty Utilities’ $2.85bn acquisition of AEP Transmission Co and Kentucky Power, according to GlobalData’s deals database. The value marked a decrease of 47.8% over the previous month of $17.81bn and a drop of 8.1% when...
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

Chico’s Touts Strong Earnings, Billion-Dollar Potential for Soma

Delayed order receipts from supply chain disruptions helped Chico’s inject regular newness in its floor sets, boosting full-price sales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

ST MCU integrates energy harvesting and dCVV connectivity

ST has come up with an MCU which integrates circuitry for energy harvesting and thenadditional connectivity used by biometric and dynamic card verification (dCVV) applications, enabling battery-free smartcards to provide enhanced user authentication in contactless and online transactions. Based on the latest-generation Arm SecurCore architecture for secure MCU, the ST31N600...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

PCB Ethernet connector for rail and industrial use

Smiths Interconnect has created the Intercompact series, a signal + Ethernet PCB connector qualified for demanding rail and industrial applications. The series has PCB-to-PCB and floating mount rack and panel parts, with bodies made from liquid crystal polymer. There are 60 and 41 way signal configurations with ‘Hypertac’ hyperboloid contacts....
MarketWatch

Ambarella stock rallies 13% as chip maker swings to quarterly profit, sales rise 64%

Shares of Ambarella Inc. rallied more than 13% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of chips for videocameras and other products swung to a profit in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, with sales above expectations despite shortages that have become "more significant." Ambarella said it earned $800,000, or 2 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss $17.1 million, or 49 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 57 cents a share. Revenue rose 64% to $92.2 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $90 million. The company guided for fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue between $88.5 million and $91.5 million, gross margins between 63% and 64%, and operating expenses between $39 million and $41 million. "Our operational execution remains strong, yet supply dynamics remain difficult to predict, as shortages of other companies' components has become a more significant and gating factor to our results and outlook," Chief Executive Fermi Wang said in a statement. Shares of Ambarella ended the regular trading day down 1.3%.
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Yamaichi connector for high data rate vehicle applications

Yamaichi Electronics has developed a connector to cope with the increasing amounts of data being transmitted inside vehicles. Continuous loads of up to 20A and peaks >40A are not uncommon and clearly show the growing user profile. The “hot-plug” and “always-on” requirements have also been part of OEMs’ specifications for...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Power module packaging market on a 12.5% CAGR 2020-6

The power module market will reach $9.5 billion by 2026, with a 10.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, says Yole Develeloppement. The related packaging market will have a 12.5% CAGR during the same period, to about $3.5 billion. The cost of raw materials for power module packaging represents about 33%...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Big Bets On EVs

Some very big bets are going on the EV makers. EV start-up Lucid, which delivered its first vehicle on October 30th, has a market cap bigger than Ford’s and is now the eighth most valuable car company in the world. Tesla, Rivian and Lucid are valued at a completely different...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

SatADSL, MT partner on satellite comms for maritime sector

The Belgian satellite service provider SatADSL and satellite communications provider Milano Teleport (MT) are partnering to provide greater access to VSAT (very small aperture terminal) connectivity for maritime and terrestrial sectors. Under the terms of the agreement, MT will use SatADSL’s neXat platform to both provide capacity over Africa and...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

40V bi-direction GaN transistor for power rail switching

Chinese GaN device maker Innoscience is introducing a bi-directional transistor amongest its more conventional devices. Called INN40W08, it is a 40V device that can block in both directions (unlike single silicon mosfets where two are needed for bi-directional operation). Nominally it has a gate, two drains and no source. The...
