Sierra Space raises $1.4bn Series A

High Demand for Identity-by-Design Solutions From Premier Brands and Publishers Fuels Need for Accelerated Product and Team Growth. MediaWallah, the identity by design provider to the world’s premier brands, publishers, platforms and agencies, today announced that the company has closed a $2.3m Series A investment round from both previous and new strategic investors. The Series A, made at an equity ownership percentage that is significantly lower than the norm, is specifically earmarked for innovation and expansion of the company’s security technology capabilities and commercial teams. MediaWallah took a minimal investment as they are already profitable and growing.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO