Sierra Space raises $1.4bn Series A

Sierra Space – a recent spin-off from Sierra Nevada Corporation – has announced $1.4 in Series A funding, its first capital raise. It was, according to the company, the second-largest ever private capital raise in the aerospace and defense sector, globally. The investment was led by General Atlantic, Coatue...
Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC said Wednesday it drew in $1.8 billion in private funding to build and operate SPARC, which the Cambridge, Mass., company describes as the world's first commercial fusion energy machine. Tiger Global Management led the round, with with participation by new investors including Bill Gates, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Emerson Collective, Footprint Coalition; Google ; Jimco Technology Fund, and John Doerr. Other investors include JS Capital, Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Senator Investment Group; also current investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, The Engine, Eni , Equinor Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures; Future Ventures, Hostplus, Khosla Ventures, Lowercarbon, Moore Strategic Ventures; as well as Safar Partners, Schooner Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, Starlight Ventures, Temasek and others.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Parablu has raised more than $1 million in its pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized primarily for expanding sales, marketing, distribution channels and penetrating into new markets of North America. Parablu builds secure,...
Mindspace, the global flex office provider, announced that it has secured a funding of $72 million. The investment round is intended to support the continuation of the company’s growth and its further expansion in Europe, the United States and Israel. The round was led by Harel Insurance Investments and Financial...
HELSINKI — Chinese satellite operator and remote sensing data firm ADA Space raised $55.6 million in a Series B investment round for its artificially intelligent satellite network plans. The short announcement from ADA Space Nov. 20 states that the 355 million yuan in funding will be used for satellite network...
The Belgian satellite service provider SatADSL and satellite communications provider Milano Teleport (MT) are partnering to provide greater access to VSAT (very small aperture terminal) connectivity for maritime and terrestrial sectors. Under the terms of the agreement, MT will use SatADSL’s neXat platform to both provide capacity over Africa and...
Astroscale Holdings Inc. has secured a $109 million funding round that will support the Tokyo-based startup’s efforts to develop technology for removing debris in Earth’s orbit. The investment, led by Japan’s THE FUND, was announced today. Astroscale has raised $300 million in funding to date including the $109 million investment...
Z1, a Brazil-based fintech, has raised USD 10 million in a Series A led by Kaszek and accompanied by MAYA Capital, Homebrew, Clocktower, and Mantis funds. The company offers a digital account service linked to a Mastercard. The card can be used through an application on smartphones and is accepted both in virtual and physical stores, in addition to online services such as streaming and games.
E-commerce fulfillment technology company Deliverr announced Monday it has reached a $2 billion valuation after closing its $250 million series E round led by its newest investor, Tiger Global. Its existing investors, 8VC, Activant, GLP Capital Partners, Brookfield Technology Partners and Coatue, participated in the round as well. Deliverr has...
The space world has a little engine that could - a small, snub-nosed space plane called Dream Chaser that looks like it could be the space shuttle's offspring. For years, it has pursued an unlikely path in its quest to space, facing all sorts of obstacles along the way. But it has never given up.
COLORADO SPRINGS—Sierra Space's expansive goal of developing a space transport and habitation ecosystem has received a major boost with the successful raising of a $1.4 billion Series A capital investment. The funding round, led by General Atlantic, Coatue and Moore Strategic Ventures, with...
NTopology has secured an additional $65 million in funding, taking the company’s total financing up to $135 million. The Series D funding round was led by Tiger Global, with contributions coming from Oldslip Group, Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack and Insight Partners. It follows a $40m funding round in September 2020.
Cryptocurrency platform Gemini has raised $400 million at a $7.1 billion valuation in its first ever round of outside financing. Morgan Creek Digital led the round with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Launched in 2015 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini...
Fleet Space Technologies attracts $26.4m (USD) investment valuing company at $126m (USD) Investment confirms confidence in Fleet Space advanced satellite technology. Tech drives radical Internet of Things (IoT) efficiencies. Investment is firm commitment to Australia’s rapidly emerging space industry. Investment creates 70 new jobs, including many desirable STEM positions. ADELAIDE,...
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Workiz has secured a $40 million Series C investment led by Lead Edge Capital joined by G squared and La Maison and followed by existing investors New Era, Magenta Venture Partners and Maor Investments. Lead Edge has invested in some of the world’s most successful technology companies, including Alibaba, Asana, Spotify and Toast. The company will use the funds to scale its operations, recruiting more talent and growing its customer base.
High Demand for Identity-by-Design Solutions From Premier Brands and Publishers Fuels Need for Accelerated Product and Team Growth. MediaWallah, the identity by design provider to the world’s premier brands, publishers, platforms and agencies, today announced that the company has closed a $2.3m Series A investment round from both previous and new strategic investors. The Series A, made at an equity ownership percentage that is significantly lower than the norm, is specifically earmarked for innovation and expansion of the company’s security technology capabilities and commercial teams. MediaWallah took a minimal investment as they are already profitable and growing.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. ABL Workspaces has raised INR 15 crore from Canada-based Ethik Inc in its Series A round. The fund will be used to expand its seating capacities from 2,470 to 15,000 by March 2023, strengthen its presence in Delhi-NCR , develop its team and technology for significant functioning.
Today DreamCraft Entertainment announced that it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. The funding round was led by March Gaming with participation from Makers Fund, Dune Ventures and Hiro Capital. The company said that investment will go towards support of its game development platform with the...
