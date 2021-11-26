ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global Decorative Wall & Floor Tiles Market Competitive Situation, Revenue and Market Share of Top Players

Cover picture for the articleThe research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the...

Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Ambarella stock rallies 13% as chip maker swings to quarterly profit, sales rise 64%

Shares of Ambarella Inc. rallied more than 13% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of chips for videocameras and other products swung to a profit in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, with sales above expectations despite shortages that have become "more significant." Ambarella said it earned $800,000, or 2 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss $17.1 million, or 49 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 57 cents a share. Revenue rose 64% to $92.2 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $90 million. The company guided for fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue between $88.5 million and $91.5 million, gross margins between 63% and 64%, and operating expenses between $39 million and $41 million. "Our operational execution remains strong, yet supply dynamics remain difficult to predict, as shortages of other companies' components has become a more significant and gating factor to our results and outlook," Chief Executive Fermi Wang said in a statement. Shares of Ambarella ended the regular trading day down 1.3%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Five Below, Dollar General Set Up With Earnings Due; Low Prices Hang In Balance

Discount retailers Five Below (FIVE) and Dollar General (DG) report quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Five Below stock and Dollar General stock are both setting up in bases. The retailers report amid upbeat holiday-sales forecasts and a rebounding economy, but as higher shipping costs and rising wages test...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) advanced 2.35% to $2,910.61 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $108.72 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 170-point jump led by gains for IBM, Apple Inc. shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday morning with shares of IBM and Apple Inc. delivering the strongest returns for the price-weighted average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 170 points, or 0.5%, higher, as shares of IBM (IBM) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) have contributed to the index's intraday rally. IBM's shares have risen $3.21 (2.8%) while those of Apple Inc. have climbed $2.98, or 1.9%, combining for a roughly 41-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Microsoft (MSFT) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

