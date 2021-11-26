ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Revenue Growth Predicted for Precision Planetary Reducer Market by 2026

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Precision Planetary Reducer market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Nano Dimension stock prediction as shares rise on strong revenue growth

Nano Dimension shares on Wednesday rocketed more than 10% after announcing its Q3 results. The company reported solid revenue growth of 204% from the same quarter a year ago. Nano shares still trade at a steep price-sales ratio of 316.62. On Wednesday, Nano Dimension Ltd (TLV:NNDM) shares advanced by more...
STOCKS
Medagadget.com

Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market 2021 Snapshot | Industry Predict a Long-Term Growth at 6.14% CAGR by Revenue US$ 560.9 million by 2028 | Coherent Market Insights

Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market, by Treatment (Oral Medication, Radiosensitizers, Nitrosoureas Drugs, and Chemotherapy), by Type (Grade II or Grade III, Grade IV, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027. Glioblastoma...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Planetary#Market Value#Market Growth##Cagr
investing.com

Analysts Predict Telcos to Hike Tariffs Soon; Peg Telecom Revenue Growth by 5%

Investing.com -- The telecom sector in the country has been receiving support from the Government in the form of relief packages, the first of which was rolled out in September. In addition to these relief packages, factors like the residual effect of tariff hikes undertaken by telecom majors in July,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
MarketWatch

Ambarella stock rallies 13% as chip maker swings to quarterly profit, sales rise 64%

Shares of Ambarella Inc. rallied more than 13% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of chips for videocameras and other products swung to a profit in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, with sales above expectations despite shortages that have become "more significant." Ambarella said it earned $800,000, or 2 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss $17.1 million, or 49 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 57 cents a share. Revenue rose 64% to $92.2 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $90 million. The company guided for fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue between $88.5 million and $91.5 million, gross margins between 63% and 64%, and operating expenses between $39 million and $41 million. "Our operational execution remains strong, yet supply dynamics remain difficult to predict, as shortages of other companies' components has become a more significant and gating factor to our results and outlook," Chief Executive Fermi Wang said in a statement. Shares of Ambarella ended the regular trading day down 1.3%.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy