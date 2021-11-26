Polyolefin Extruded Tubes Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2021-2026 | Medical,Automobiles

Guess’ growing position as a lifestyle brand is driving executives’ confidence for the future. Though the company expects revenues in the fourth quarter to be down mid-single digits versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the impact of permanent store closures and an unfavorable shift of European wholesale shipments, Guess, Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini attributed its steady Q3 to the popularity of categories like handbags, dresses, outerwear, and, perhaps what it’s best known for: jeans. “Guess is a true lifestyle brand and is poised to capitalize on current consumer trends,” he said during the company’s Q3 earnings call last week....

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO