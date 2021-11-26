ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Peter Navarro said he wanted Trump to fire Fauci saying ‘strangle that baby in its crib’

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYrsL_0d78Hi8400

Former trade adviser Peter Navarro has made several disparaging comments against Anthony Fauci and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney while promoting his book.

In a 24 November appearance on Steve Bannon ’s show War Room: Pandemic on the far-right news website Real America’s Voice, Mr Navarro said he had asked the former president to fire the country’s top infectious diseases expert over the handling of the Covid -19 pandemic.

The show has been known to give a platform to several conspiracy theori es, including QAnon, during the pandemic.

Mr Navarro claimed to have told Donald Trump to “strangle that Fauci baby in his crib” to prevent a “Churchill with Hitler” situation in the White House, adding that the country’s top infectious disease expert was saved by former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

He pointed to the cover of his book In Trump Time, featuring a photograph of himself and the former president, and said this “may or may not be me telling the boss to fire Fauci”.

Mr Navarro added that he had asked Mr Trump to fire Dr Fauci twice but was unsuccessful.

“Here’s the problem we had, Steve. We had two two forces that were pushing Fauci,” Mr Navarro said.

He pointed to the “big four in the healthcare bureaucracy”, including Alex Azar, former US health secretary, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health and Steven Hahn, former commissioner of food and drugs at the Food and Drugs Administration.

“They were all like Fauci is the best thing that has happened since sliced bread,” he said.

Mr Navarro claimed, however, that more than the bureaucracy, it was Mr Mulvaney who was scared of getting Dr Fauci fired.

“The bigger thing, breaking news here, was the coward in the chief of staff’s office. Acting chief Mick Mulvaney and the press shop were quivering in their knees at the thought that they might take any blowback if Fauci got fired,” Mr Navarro claimed, in strong comments against Mr Mulvaney.

“I don’t blame the chief for not taking my advice. What am I, Steve? I am like the trade and economics guy. Meanwhile he’s got all stuff going on... When Mulvaney-ites and the press people were going, ‘No we can’t fire him [Fauci], blowback’,” he further said.

“I go, no no, this is like Churchill with Hitler. Strangle that Fauci baby in his crib. Rip the band aid off. I lost that. If I had known everything in Kennedy’s book then, I would have blown him up,” he said, referring to Robert F Kennedy Jr’s book The Real Anthony Fauci , which blames the expert for the spread of the Covid pandemic.

Dr Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been consistently attacked by several conservatives throughout the pandemic.

Mr Navarro, in his book, alleged Dr Fauci was responsible for the spread of the disease, while propagating the conspiracy theory that Covid-19 was a biological weapon developed as a genetically engineered virus from a lab in Wuhan, without offering any evidence.

Mr Navarro has made repeated attacks on Dr Fauci in the past. In March, he blamed the pandemic on Dr Fauci and said, “Fauci is the father of the actual virus. Fauci’s the guy.”

Mr Navarro had also routinely sparred with top White House health officials in his stint there. In April 2020, he said he was qualified to measure the effectiveness of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19 because he was a “social scientist” despite not having a degree in medicine.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump’s coverup of his Jan. 6 corruption takes an ominous new turn

As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Redfield
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Alex Azar
Person
Francis Collins
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Pilot says Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Trump flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’

The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.Mr Visoki namedropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.He also recalled meeting Virginia Giuffre in the 1990s, describing her as a shorter woman with dirty blonde hair who “didn’t look young”.Follow live updates on the Ghislaine...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert F Kennedy#White House#Real America
MSNBC

As Iran talks resume, Trump's failure starts to look even worse

Two and a half years after the Trump administration abandoned the international nuclear agreement with Iran, diplomats returned to the negotiating table yesterday in Vienna, hoping to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The odds of success aren't great. When the historic agreement was reached in 2015, Iran...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘Something will happen, I presume’ — Trump appears to predict Chinese action against Taiwan after Olympics

Former president Donald Trump appears to be predicting that China will take aggressive action against Taiwan at the close of the 2022 Winter Olympics because he is no longer in the White House.Mr Trump made the cryptic comments during an interview on GB News with host Nigel Farage.Asked about America’s place in the world under President Joe Biden, Mr Trump claimed that the US is at “the lowest point it's ever been at” because he is no longer president. “I don't think it's ever been in a position like this — we're not respected anymore,” Mr Trump said.The twice-impeached ex-president...
SPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Dr. Fauci Haters: “Even Trump Says He Liked Him”

Jimmy Kimmel spoke passionately about infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, using his monologue to call out those who have threatened the scientist who is simply trying to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. “If you’ve been watching Fox News, you know that the real enemy isn’t the virus or the ‘do my own research’ geniuses who refuse to get the vaccine,” said Kimmel. “The real enemy is Dr. Fauci.” The late-night show played a number of clips of media outlets such as Fox News making claims that Fauci has gone “totally insane” —...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy