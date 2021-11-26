ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Emma mattress Black Friday deals 2021: Save 45% on the hybrid model and more

By Sophie Gallagher and Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMrar_0d78HZ8P00

Black Friday is finally here, with a huge range of discounts on everything from iPhones and tech to beauty products , perfumes and more.

Big-name retailers are not only offering discounts on smaller baskets, but also on big-ticket items that could save you hundreds of pounds on your new purchase. Mattresses are one of the household necessities that often feature in Black Friday sales , bringing you a more comfortable night’s sleep at a fraction of the cost.

Our IndyBest team has found a great discount on the Emma double hybrid mattress (was £809 for a double, now £444.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk ) that you won’t want to miss out on, thanks to Emma’s Black Friday sale.

Emma, which has a base in the UK, offers three types of mattress: the original (foam), the hybrid (foam and springs) and the premium (a more luxurious option). The bed-in-a-box retailer’s sale means that you can up to a huge 50 per cent. That’s 15 per cent more than 2020’s Black Friday offering, so it’s clear that Emma means business for 2021.

Read on for our review of the hybrid mattress, so you have all the info ahead of making a purchase, as well as more discounts across Emma’s range.

Read more:

Emma double hybrid mattress, double: Was £809, now £444.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kicpA_0d78HZ8P00

When we reviewed the Emma hybrid mattress , our tester said that “the magic lies in the layers”. The product has five – if you count the cover – and each is said to contribute to an overall improvement in sleep quality. These include “viscoelastic” memory foam and a breathable pocket-sprung layer with 2,000 springs.

Our reviewer said that it was “a bit softer and bouncier than others we’ve tried”, but “that doesn’t necessarily make it better or worse... it’s something to consider if that’s your preference”.

“You really feel supported yet well-cushioned in those key pressure point areas of knees, hips, lumbar and shoulders, but without compromising on comfort,” they said. “Your sleeping partner won’t have to huff and puff when you move in the night, as this mattress excels at absorbing movement. Again, this gains major brownie points as so many mattresses fail on this point.”

The Emma, like many other hybrid mattresses that combine springs and foam, doesn’t need flipped – you will have to rotate it regularly, though.

Buy now

Emma double original mattress: Was £699, now £384.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ES436_0d78HZ8P00

Billed as the UK’s most awarded, bestselling mattress, the popular Emma original features three layers of pressure-relieving foam.

Designed to cater to all body types, halo memory foam is said to offer spinal support and comfort in all sleeping positions. Whether you are prone to feeling hot or cold overnight, the “airgocell” layer provides breathability while absorbing sweat, and the removable ultra-dry cover promises to be temperature regulating.

Meanwhile, the piece de resistance is its high resiliency extra (aka, HRX) foam, which promises durability, stability and support. Plus, the 10-year warranty delivers extra peace of mind.

When we reviewed the Emma original mattress , our tester said that all night “you remain, cushioned and supported whether you’re sleeping on your front, back or side”. High praise indeed, particularly as they finished by adding, “trust us, we tried them all”.

Buy now

Emma double original mattress bundle: Was £1,066, now £533, Emma-sleep.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVNXW_0d78HZ8P00

The 50 per cent saving on this Emma double original mattress bundle makes a huge price difference, taking the whole set down to £166 less than the full price of the original mattress alone.

Get a good night’s sleep with this comprehensive set, which includes an Emma double original mattress, two Emma pillows (was £119 each, now £59.50 each, Emma-sleep.co.uk ) and a mattress protector (was £129, now £64.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk ).

The three-layered bestselling foam mattress offers spinal support, temperature regulation and breathability, as well as a removable cover. Meanwhile, the mattress cover adds a waterproof layer to protect against dust mites and allergens, and comes with a two-year guarantee.

Finishing off the sleeping setup is a pair of firm memory foam pillows, which we featured in our best pillows guide. Rated best for excellent support, our tester said: “You can remove layers if you need less height, and move them around if you want more or less give.” Sounds ideal for all sleeping beauties.

Buy now

Emma double premium mattress: Was £999, now £549.45, Emma-sleep.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKDXB_0d78HZ8P00

You can catch 40 winks in ultimate luxury with the Emma premium mattress. It features a whopping six layers including the removable ultra-dry original cover – the most of all the brand’s models.

There are two memory foam layers which each offer back, shoulder and hip support. Additionally, the breathable “airgocell” layer is said to regulate body temperature while absorbing and evaporating sweat. Meanwhile, the five-zone “carbonflex” layer has titanium coil springs and was created for adapting to different sleeping positions.

The high resiliency extra foam is what prolongs mattress durability and prevents any sagging while also ensuring your bodyweight is evenly distributed. All rounded off with a 10-year guarantee, you can even opt for a 200-night trial to be really sure.

Buy now

Does Emma take part in Cyber Monday?

Emma has previously taken part in Cyber Monday, as well, which this year falls on Monday 29 November.

In 2020, the mattress brand offered a discount all weekend, meaning that shoppers had more time to make purchases.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homewares and interiors, try the links below:

â€‹â€‹Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – the very best offers we’ve found so far

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
SHOPPING
CNN

The 450+ best Cyber Monday deals and sales to shop right now: Amazon, Walmart, and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it’s your last chance to shop the year’s best deals on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good — and in some cases, better — than last week. We’ve even rounded up the best last-minute Cyber Monday 2021 deals you don’t want to miss.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Deals#Black Friday Sales#Emma Mattress Black#Indybest
themanual.com

Tempur-Pedic Black Friday Sale Has Started — Save on Mattresses Today

TEMPUR-Essential — $1,299, was $2,165. Save 40% on this special edition Tempur-Pedic mattress. Previously exclusive to select retailers, now available online — while supplies last. Four distinct layers, each engineered for a specific function. Medium-soft feel with adaptive support add up to comfy sleeping with no sore back. Here’s a...
SHOPPING
T3.com

3 unmissable sub-£350 mattress deals from the Black Friday sales

It's not quite Black Friday yet, but pretty much everyone has jumped the gun and launched their official sale already. Which means we're knee-deep in price-drops already. If you've been hoping to pick up a bargain mattress in the holiday sales, but are struggling to make sense of the many Black Friday mattress deals flying around, allow us to help.
SHOPPING
reviewed.com

Samsung Black Friday deals—save on the Galaxy, TVs, phones and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. One of the best parts of Black Friday 2021 is the wide array of discounts on top-rated technology from major brands. Samsung is among the biggest of the bunch, and the brand is offering serious savings on its TVs, home appliances, phones, laptops and more as part of its early Black Friday sale. Not only that, but you can also can save even more when you trade in select devices.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Nordstrom Black Friday deals are early—save big on UGG, Dyson and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you're looking to refresh your home before the holidays or find a trendy Thanksgiving outfit ahead of Black Friday 2021, Nordstrom has you covered. These deals are sure to please. Right now, you can score major markdowns on All-Clad cookware, Coach and more.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
SPY

The Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2021 Are Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

Table of Contents Best Black Friday Deals On Our Radar Amazon Black Friday Deals Sony X90J 75 Inch TV Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals Home & Kitchen Black Friday Deals at Walmart Wayfair Black Friday Deals Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals J. Crew Black Friday Deals Our Place Black Friday and Cyber Monday are finally here, but this year’s best Cyber Monday deals actually started early. For the past week, savvy shoppers have been filling up their shopping carts, and we’ve already seen some popular products sell out. Seriously, there’s no time to waste! Keep reading to find the best Cyber...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday sports deals 2021: Best discounts from Nike, Fitbit, JD Sports, Adidas and more

Black Friday – otherwise known as the biggest shopping event of the year – is on its third day, and there’s still plenty of time to snag a bargain. As you surely know by now, prices are being slashed on everything from tech to fashion, toys, home appliances and more. The Black Friday sale is still in full swing today, and tomorrow, we move into the final day of the event, known as Cyber Monday.Following in the footsteps of 2020’s event, some of our favourite sports and fitness brands such as Reebok, Under Armour and ellesse dropped early Black Friday...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: Best offers from Mac, Glossier, Elemis and more

Calling all deal lovers: Black Friday 2021 is officially in full swing as we enter the third day of the event. Continuing right the way through to the end of tomorrow – aka Cyber Monday – our favourite retailers will be slashing their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event this year, which started online from 1 November and includes an impressive 14,000 products.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowFollow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowOther...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Apple MacBook pro Cyber Monday deals 2021: Save £140 on the M1 model in Very’s sale

There was a time when a new computer from Apple was a once-in-a-generation event. These days, updates to the brand’s iPhone and MacBook devices come around every year, and now technology moves so fast that many of the core components of its most famous products are upgraded regularly. If your laptop is getting a bit long in the tooth, Cyber Monday could be the perfect opportunity to invest in the dream setup you’ve always wanted.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowAs we’ve said in our guide to the best laptop deals for Cyber Monday, Apple doesn’t really...
ELECTRONICS
WWD

The 80 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Black Friday has expanded from a one-day savings event to a weekend extravaganza of major discounts that go until the following Monday (also known as Cyber Monday), with many retailers offering special discounts on clothing, shoes and of course, beauty products. Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, perfect for checking each and every item off your holiday beauty gift list and it’s officially here.  Whether you’re looking for an epic makeup gift set to give your bestie, a perfume gift set for your sister, a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Cyber Monday Steals & Deals: Crossbody bag, earbuds, more

Jill Martin joins TODAY to kick off our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide, five full days of bargains, with an array of Cyber Monday Steals & Deals, including a Mila crossbody bag, cubic zirconia jewelry by Kenneth Jay Lane, a waver and blow dryer from Adagio, skin care products from Trust MD, earbuds from Gabba Goods and more.Nov. 29, 2021.
SHOPPING
ARTnews

You Can Still Get Great Black Friday 2021 Deals on Art Supplies

Black Friday is over, but some of these Black Friday bargains are still available! Whether you need art and craft supplies, are yearning to pick up a new hobby, or are in the market for a gift for your creative loved ones, now is the time to buy. A word of advice: move fast as many of these products will sell out quickly (perhaps consider automatic inputting of your payment information for faster checkouts). All prices are current at time of publication. Happy shopping! LOWE’S Black Friday weekend is an excellent time to shop for reliable tools for the studio or gallery, as...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Lenovo laptop Cyber Monday deal: Save £830 on this top-of-the-range thinkpad

Black Friday may have been and gone, but don’t despair if you’ve missed out on the deals so far – there are still plenty of opportunities to snap up a saving, thanks to Cyber Monday, the final day of the weekend-long shopping event. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been busy rounding up the best deals on everything from tech like TVs, laptops and home appliances to fashion and beauty since the beginning of November, but we know it’s not over til the clock strikes midnight on 29 November. Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowAnd if you, like...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Cheap mattress deals for December: New customers can save 45% at Emma, plus more from Eve and Simba

Chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep. In the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team have discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without. It’s certainly worth a read if you’re looking to make your bedtime routine easier and more enjoyable.But one surefire way to make sure you have a better night’s sleep is to reconsider your bed set-up. According to the Sleep Council, you should change your mattress every seven years. But, there’s no denying the fact that choosing a new one is both timely and costly.The...
LIFESTYLE
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy