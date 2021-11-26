ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Clipper - More 40s Next Week

By Todd Nelson
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at snow depth across the region from earlier in the week, which shows minimal snow cover across the northern third of the state. The greatest snow depth was reported in International Falls, where 3" was on the ground. Meanwhile, folks in the southern two-thirds of the state are...

m.startribune.com

