Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week from Bungie

Just over three months away from the next big Destiny 2 expansion, the game is about to undergo some pretty hefty changes to abilities in a patch coming in mid-December. Detailed in a new blog post, Bungie is dropping this bombshell just ahead of its 30th anniversary, along with some additional changes to Trials of Osiris. The latter shouldn’t be surprising, as the dev team has been tweaking the PvP mode for some time. These changes will come just before the introduction is a new Loot Cave dungeon, and don’t forget–the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher, a fan-favorite from the original Destiny title, is coming back soon as well. (To be clear, the new This Week at Bungie post is eighteen pages long. That’s a lot of changes.)

