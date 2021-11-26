ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Movie Bad Guys that Fans Loved

By Tom Foster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you agree with a bad guy in a movie or not you can still end up liking or even loving them since they’re either just that awesome or they have a pretty good point that’s hard to argue with. Even if their lifestyle and the things they do and say...

24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
Literary Hub

Just so you know, there’s an 80s movie about Nicolas Cage as a vampiric publishing executive.

I’ve been on a real horror-comedy kick lately, so when I stumbled across Vampire’s Kiss on Amazon Prime (it’s my boyfriend’s account—don’t at me), I was immediately sold by the description: “After a night of passionate lovemaking in which he is bitten on the neck, a troubled literary editor becomes convinced that he is a vampire and begins to live the role.”
TVOvermind

The Room vs. Birdemic: Which Film Is Truly The Citizen Kane Of Bad Movies?

The term, “Citizen Kane of bad movies”, was coined to movies that are so bad that it’s in fact good. Enter Tommy Wiseau’s The Room and Birdemic, two “classics” that are beyond terrible movies in execution, but are still considered a great source of entertainment. Both movies were self-financed from two men who don’t particularly have experience in the filmmaking world. The Room, is about Johnny, whose life is seemingly perfect. The successful banker is about to get married to Lisa; however, his fiancée ends up having a sexual affair with his best friend, Mark. During The Room’s original run, the film only made $1900 dollars in theaters. Reportedly, Wiseau put in $6 million dollars to fund the feature. However, as time passed on, The Room because a midnight screening favorite, with The Disaster Artist, a mockumentary that chronicles the creation of Wiseau’s “masterpiece” released back in 2017.
The Independent

Hilarious moment dog barks at bad guys on TV screen

Hilarious footage shows the moment an adorable pup named Thanos was brave enough to protect the good guys from the bad ones while watching a movie. Every time the dog senses that the heroes are in trouble, he gets on his hind legs and is prepared to fight off the villains.
The Independent

25 brilliant films that bombed at the box office, from Children of Men to Blade Runner

It can be easy to predict which movies will set the box office alight, but every now and then something great comes along that doesn’t fare so well.Over the years, there have been a startling number of films that have struggled, or indeed failed, to recoup their budget, unfairly earning the “box office flop” tag.It’s hard to pin down exactly why films such as these – Children of Men and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few – initially struggle to find an audience. But, the majority of the time, quality shines through and the film ultimately finds cult fanbase beyond...
TVOvermind

Till Death: A Strong Showcase For Megan Fox

When you think of Megan Fox, your mind properly associates the actress with her role as pure eye candy in the first two Transformers movie. That same notion could also be said about her casting as April O’Neil in the live-action reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The point of bringing up her most notable roles is that Fox isn’t known too much for her acting ability; however, since the failure of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the actress has been pursuing roles that manages to showcase her acting talents, which is where Till Death comes in. The 2021 feature is a producer’s wet dream, featuring a small cast and a limited set of locations with Fox being the main attraction here. The film centers around Emma, who ends up handcuffed to her dead husband at a secluded lake house during the winter. Emma’s trouble only worsens when she realizes that her husband hired killers to fulfill his twisted plan. With such a limited cast, Till Death pretty much relies on Fox to carry the film, and the actress proves that she’s come a long way since her days as Mikaela Barnes in Transformers.
ScreenCrush

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer: Bring on the Bad Guys

I can’t recall the last time a superhero movie had as much mystery and curiosity about it as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sure, audiences wanted to know how the Avengers would beat Thanos and save half the universe in Avengers: Endgame, but deep down, everyone knew that somehow they would. With No Way Home, everyone wants to think that the film will feature not only current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, but also both of his big-screen predecessors in the role, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. But through it all, Holland, Garfield, Marvel, they’ve all insisted it wasn’t happening.
/Film

Nearly 25% Of Fans Believe This Is Guy Ritchie's Best Movie — Here's Why They're Wrong

Guy Ritchie has had a downright fascinating career trajectory since making his feature directorial debut in 1998 with "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels." From indie favorites like "Snatch" to massive successful blockbusters like "Aladdin," and even not-so-successful blockbusters like "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," the man has covered a lot of ground over the last two decades and change.
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage to Star as Dracula in Universal Monster Movie ‘Renfield’ (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage has made a career of biting into his roles with seemingly reckless abandon, even as he strayed further and further from studio moviemaking and sunk his teeth into indie cinema. Now, in a deal sealed with a vampire’s kiss, Cage is returning to a big-studio movie and will play the meaty role of Dracula in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Nicholas Hoult is starring as the titular character, the vampire count’s infamous acolyte and henchman, in the feature directed by Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie. McKay and Robert Kirkman are producing along...
wrestlinginc.com

Bad Bunny Says WWE Fans Are “Not Bad Bunny Fans”

In a new interview with Vulture, former WWE guest star Bad Bunny talked some more about his run with the company this past spring. The international hip-hop star noted how he didn’t expect much of a warm reaction from the WWE fans because he thought they favored metal music. “They...
digitalspy.com

First look at Breaking Bad star in Real Housewives Christmas movie

Hayu has unveiled the first look at Breaking Bad's Betsy Brandt in upcoming Christmas movie The Housewives of the North Pole, ahead of its streaming release on December 10. The actor, who played Marie Schrader in the hit drama series, stars as Diana in the movie, opposite Kyle Richards, who was most recently seen in Halloween Kills (we expect to see her in a Valentine's Day movie next as she makes her way through all the holidays).
thecut.com

The Bad Guy Wins in the End

Humans are exceptionally cooperative creatures — most of us, anyway. On the whole, we grudgingly, but largely peacefully, pack into crowded subway cars and airplanes. We leave celebrities alone when they’re ordering a latte. We go to therapy instead of murdering our exes. And then there are those among us...
