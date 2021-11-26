ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Urban Valley 2 Office Building / Ateliers O-S architectes

By Curated by Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The general image of the project is that of a toolbox, a technological and functional tool that marks the dynamism of the city of Massy, ​​with a concern for architectural, urban, and landscape quality while offering an evolving technical device. and partitionable for the sake...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers. Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. This is a minimal architecture in which to hold meetings with visiting clients who have come for observation or examinations. As well as dissolving into its surroundings, the architecture’s interplay with nature elevates them both, and we explored ways to flawlessly connect the interior and exterior.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Kite House / React Architects

Manufacturers: ARTGROUP, BRIGHT, Dimitrios Tziotis, Landworks, Perfect Pool, STEFANOS PATELIS. Architectural Design: React Architects - Natasha Deliyianni , Yiorgos Spiridonos. Text description provided by the architects. The site is in the settlement of Pounta in Paros Island, with a view towards the sea and Antiparos from its west side. It has a particular shape, a small slope, and it is within 120 meters from the shore.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

koichi takada architects builds 'norfolk' as an arrangement of overlapping undulating slabs

Representing a respectful yet regenerative development, the structure responds to passive design principles. its undulating balcony slabs are strategically overlapped to provide shade to the outdoor spaces below. inspired by the way the norfolk pinecone protects its seeds, sliding slatted screening offers privacy and protection from the weather conditions. the...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Marea House / Rieuldorang Atelier

Play on stay. A pension that I thought of by shifting my perspective from a simple stay to a play. What is play, it is accompanied by fun and enjoyment through experience. Most of the people living in apartments have a lack of play in the living space. It's a simple game, but something you can't do in an apartment living room. Plants swaying in the wind, the experience of touching the soil, etc. And the experience of the children's playground that I learned while designing the kindergarten suggested a new service perspective for the family pool villa with the family.
VISUAL ART
worldarchitecture.org

Benthem Crouwel Architects selected to design a new landmark Valley in the city of Prague

Amsterdam-based architecture practice Benthem Crouwel Architects has won an international competition to design a new landmark valley in the city of Prague, Czech Republic. Called Valley, the new mixed-use landmark, developed by Czech boutique developer Velska, is set to be built in the neighborhood of Olbrachtova in Prague. Comprising eight...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Machida Shikisai no Mori / N. Yamada Architect & Associates

Lead Architects: N. Yamada Architect & Associates + Studio terra. Text description provided by the architects. The operator of this case study is Machida City, and it is a public facility operated by a designated manager. In the Shikisai-no-Mori area of Yakushi-ike Park, where this facility is located, many parks...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Student Experience Minervahaven / VURB Architects

Manufacturers: Derako, Intal, Leegwater, Reynaers, Solarlab dk, Webo. Text description provided by the architects. Student Experience Minervahaven (SEM) is an urban activator in a changing dockland area of Amsterdam. SEM is designed to meet the growing demand for extended stay accommodation in the city by international students. The complex has a number of facilities specifically aimed at international students. Besides the almost 600 rooms, it provides a variety of functions: a coffee bar, a ‘laundry bar’, gym, lounge, study, conference and commercial spaces, and a light street-level bike facility. These functions are all located on the ground floor.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

New Folies 41 Apartments / SCT Estudio de Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. The composition of the project aims to solve, on the one hand, the program needs of the developer in terms of surface areas and location of different houses and, on the other hand, to give a solution to the different singularities of each project such as the orientation, the implementation of the buildings on the plot, the views or, as in this case, to locate the houses adapting to the strong unevenness of the plot. The buildings are placed on the ground, adapting to the topography so that they do not interfere with each other's sea views and that some look out over the others, with the roof being flat and landscaped.
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
ArchDaily

Wafra Living / AGi Architects

Lead Architects: Nasser B. Abulhasan, Joaquín Pérez-Goicoechea. Text description provided by the architects. Wafra Living‘s design by AGi architects proposes an innovative housing organization in Kuwait, a new type of multi-family living as a social response to housing needs in the country. The design is guided by the requirements contemporary life while balancing traditional norms, and reintroduces urban life to the building level. Wafra Living is designed as a high-rise building set back from the street, with an L-shaped building defining the street edge. It is conceived to maximize privacy within the community, whilst providing ample natural light and usable indoor and outdoor common spaces. Cuts have been made on the ground floors of the front building to provide better views for the tower apartments.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Circum Installation / P+S Estudio de Arquitectura

Lead Architects: Francisco Parada, Laura R. Salvador. Text description provided by the architects. CIRCUM alludes to the primitive act of "enclosing" and thus "creating a place". In this way, in the elementary operation of differentiation between what is inside (system) and what is outside (environment), the limit is marked for the first time, thus constituting, with this elementary gesture, the first form of architecture. An operation that differentiates, but does not separate, establishing a porous communicative sphere, as if it were a cellular wall; constituting a primitive way of founding place and safeguarding the communicative acts that may arise between the inside and the outside of this urban microsystem.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Revival of Terrazzo in Interior Architecture: 5 Inspiring Projects

The Revival of Terrazzo in Interior Architecture: 5 Inspiring Projects. Since its inauguration in the 1960s, every year more than 10 million tourists visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame in hopes of experiencing the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles’ most famous attraction. To this day, its 18 blocks of terrazzo floors remain in a good state, revealing the longevity and durability of a material able to withstand heavy foot traffic over the course of the century.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House in Amatepec / Manuel Cervantes Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. Amatepec is a house located in an area of Mexico City that has a determining topographic condition towards the ravine; In addition to the fact that the property has a very narrow front of 14 meters towards the street and a length of 77 meters, which made us analyze how we could achieve that all the spaces had good lighting and relationship with the outside.
VISUAL ART
weandthecolor.com

Modern Villa by Portuguese Architect Maria Fradinho of FRARI Atelier

Discover an architecture project where the pool enters the house where fun and connectivity to the outside is part of the living experience. This modern villa, which is located in the vicinity of the city of Aveiro, is part of a residential area with a low occupancy rate. The proposed building is an inhomogeneous piece made up of different volumes that form a single body. The common rooms are organized on the ground floor with an entrance hall, a kitchen with a dining area, a living room, and a toilet as well as the technical areas including a double garage, machine room, and laundry room. The private rooms are organized on the first floor with two bedrooms served by a common hallway with a closet, work area, and a bathroom as well as a suite with its own wardrobe and bathroom. Formally, the architectural piece is delimited by the lines of the allotment garden plan into which it is inserted and delimits its outer boundaries. The volume resulting from these alignments is then developed through a diagonal cut. This enables a vertical division of the volume with facades of different widths in order to ensure the desired programmatic distribution. The division into floors and the subsequent elimination of the upper western volume results in a three-volume form through successive sections to the initial volume. Each volume is treated as a “box” with uniform sizes. The volumes enable different experiences inside and different relationships to the outside, which everyone can use for orientation. This guarantees the variety of the desired (indoor/outdoor experiences at the expense of the small size of the property. One of the volumes on the ground floor expands towards the street and ensures a frontal alignment with the rest of the apartments. This also allows the same volume to be withdrawn on the rear facade so that the pool approaches the facade of the building and thus ensures a direct relationship between them. At this point, it is possible to jump from the house directly in the pool or simply enjoy the lighting effects that the reflection of the water gives on the upper console. The play of colors between white and black makes it possible to define the exception to this volume, which, in contrast to the other two, is dark gray. Regarding the exterior design, the house is surrounded by green landscaped spaces, with the exception of a ceramic terrace in the back yard, which allows the transition from the use of the dining room to the outside. This area is protected by a pergola, which guarantees the right shade for this space. The pergola is drawn in continuation of the adjoining volume as if it were fragmented until it became minimal, stylized parts that form the structural portal.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Wind House / Mobius Architekci

Text description provided by the architects. Polish design studio Mobius Architekci designed a unique house located in the vicinity of the Kampinos Forest near Warsaw. All it takes is one glance to see that it is difficult to find another with a similar structure of forms. No surprise, it's a world unique villa design shaped entirely by nature. The dense pine forest in Izabelin near Warsaw is a natural extension of the Kampinos Forest. The building area, situated in the eastern part of the national park buffer zone, is one of the most attractive areas sought after by Warsaw residents.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Architects, not Architecture: Toyo Ito

On November 17th, 2021, as a part of the second season of the Virtual World Tour, Architects, not Architecture had the honor to have as guest the 2013 Pritzker Prize Toyo Ito. We all might be familiar with his works, but how much do we know about his biography and about the vicissitudes that shaped him?
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Reef Store / say architects

Construction: Hangzhou Youban Construction Co.Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Reef is a coffee, salon, and barber store located on General Road in Shangcheng District, Hangzhou. Since the design concept was born, it has been put on the site and gradually grows, eventually organically entwined with the environment. A...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Kaizen House / Rama Estudio

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ACT 3D, Las manos sucias, Lopez Metal Works, Madebú, Maderas Guerrero, Ospining, Rothoblass, Trimble Navigation. Lead Architects: Carlina Rodas, Felipe Donoso, Carla Chávez. Text description provided by the architects. The house is implanted in a grove of carob trees in the middle of a slightly sloping topography, trying...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Rulu Garden / July Cooperative Company

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the premium location of ​​Lujiazui, Pudong District, Shanghai (the atrium on the fourth floor of the Foxconn Commercial Building). The building stands on the bank of the Huangpu River, surrounded by skyscrapers. There is a panoramic view of the Bund. The courtyard works as the focal point of sight from the podium of the Foxconn Building to the atrium. The atrium will become the view of the main building facing the Huangpu River.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Gawthorne’s Hut / Cameron Anderson Architects

Manufacturers: Big River Group, Boral, Lysaght, Black Lab Solar, Stoddart. Text description provided by the architects. CAARCH was engaged by the client to design a small boutique accommodation offering on a rural property close to the town of Mudgee. Gawthorne’s Hut was born in the midst of the NSW Drought to assist the landowner to develop a diversified income for the property that was until now 100% reliant on a traditional cattle breeding and grazing model. The project's intent was to create a unique and sustainable tourism experience that responds directly to the history and context of the property.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Eritrean Architecture

The built environment we all inhabit is part and parcel of global, interconnected processes and systems. When we appraise the historically significant architecture of our cities, the structural integrity and aesthetics of a building merits equal consideration with factors such as the labour conditions of its builders to the existing power structures of its time. Examples of Italian Modernism in Eritrea, for instance, might be worthy of aesthetic praise – but intertwined with the legacy of these buildings hailed as Modernist icons is the sobering fact that they were built to further an imperial project. In the complex fields of architectural conservation, preservation and cultural heritage, democratisation should always remain a key priority.
VISUAL ART

