Presidential Election

Honduras Elections: The Top Three Candidates

By Noe LEIVA
 5 days ago
Thirteen candidates will contest Honduras's razor-tight presidential election on Sunday to see who will succeed scandal-tainted Juan Orlando Hernandez. Here are short profiles of the top three challengers. Xiomara Castro was never meant to run for president, but she is the front runner to become her country's first female...

abc17news.com

Honduras’ ruling party candidate concedes presidential race

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The presidential candidate from Honduras’ ruling party has conceded that opposition candidate Xiomara Castro won Sunday’s election. Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the National Party said in a statement that he had personally congratulated Castro, despite only about half of the voting place tallies having been counted so far. He was trailing by about 354,000 votes. With 52% of the voting place tallies counted, Castro had 53% of the votes to Asfura’s 34%, according to the National Electoral Council. The council has 30 days from the election to declare a winner. Castro would be Honduras’ first female president.
AFP

Former first lady set to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist former first lady Xiomara Castro appeared set to become the first woman president of Honduras after taking a commanding lead over the ruling party candidate, partial election results showed on Monday. With just over half of votes counted, the opposition leader had taken more than 53 percent with a lead of almost 20 percentage points over the conservative National Party's Nasry Asfura, according to a National Electoral Council (CNE) live count. Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was deposed from the presidency in a coup in 2009, claimed victory late on Sunday, even as the CNE said no result will be announced until the last vote is counted. "Good night, we've won," Castro told supporters, promising to lead "a reconciliation government" in a country wracked by violent crime, drug trafficking, rampant corruption and large-scale migration to the United States.
985theriver.com

Honduras set for woman president as leftist Castro declares victory

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran opposition leader Xiomara Castro declared victory in Sunday’s presidential election as initial results pointed to a landslide win that would put the left back in power for the first time since her husband was ousted in a coup 12 years ago. With nearly 45% of votes...
AFP

Honduras braces for trouble in presidential election

Honduras is bracing itself for potential violence as more than five million people vote on Sunday to replace President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States. "People won't vote for Xiomara (Castro), they will vote against Juan Orlando Hernandez and what he represents," said Pineda.
AFP

Corruption, drugs, instability mar Honduras election

Hondurans head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a country wracked by corruption and beset by powerful drug-trafficking gangs that have even infiltrated the top ranks of government. Many young people have given up hope of a better future and think only of migrating to the United States. Since the coup d'etat that deposed Manuel Zelaya in 2009, the country has been run by the right-wing National Party of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accused in the US of involvement in drug trafficking. Zelaya's wife and former first lady Xiomara Castro, of the leftist LIBRE party, leads in several opinion polls. But many fear the ruling party, represented by Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura, will not readily give up power.
Jobs
The Independent

Venezuela's high court retroactively disqualifies candidate

A Venezuelan opposition candidate who has been leading in vote count in the governor's race for the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez has been retroactively disqualified by the country’s highest court more than a week after the election was held.The disqualification is likely to raise further doubts about the fairness of Venezuela’s electoral system following the first vote in years in which most major political forces agreed to take part and which was monitored by observers from the European Union Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice late Monday ruled that opposition candidate Freddy Superlano should not...
kdal610.com

Chile peso jumps as hard-right candidate Kast tops first election round

LONDON (Reuters) – Chile’s peso surged on Monday after hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast topped the first-round election, with the focus now shifting to composition of congress. Chile is heading for a runoff with Kast competing with leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric on Dec. 19. A...
Washington Post

Trump’s coverup of his Jan. 6 corruption takes an ominous new turn

As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
