I just recently got back from Hawaii and I wanted to share my experience with you on how I got there and what it was like being in Hawaii. If you’re going to Hawaii or have it on your list of places to visit, there are a few things that you should be aware of. First and foremost, you must either be fully vaccinated OR hold a negative Covid-19 test result in order to avoid a 10-day quarantine. Secondly, you must complete a Safe Travels program profile through the State of Hawaii and upload your vaccination/test results before travel. And lastly, you need to complete a health attestation form within 24 hours of departure. For international travelers arriving in Hawaii, you need to show proof of vaccination AND a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of departure.

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO