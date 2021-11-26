ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Motorola’s next smartphone could come with a pretty crazy camera

By Tyler Lee
Phandroid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember back in the day when cameras were first introduced to phones? They were extremely low VGA quality, but the novelty of having a camera in your pocket all the time was simply too good to pass up on. These days, we’ve come a long way and we’re seeing phones with...

phandroid.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

How to find hidden spy cameras with a smartphone

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and Yonsei University in South Korea have devised a mobile application that uses smartphones’ time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to find tiny spy cameras hidden in everyday objects. The app is more successful at detecting hidden cams than existing state-of-the-art commercial hidden camera detectors (CC308+,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola#Smartphone#Ice Universe
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
Taylor Daily Press

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Smartphone with 108MP Camera

Samsung offers dozens of smartphone models every year. In 2022, the budget and mid-range devices of the Galaxy A series will be named Ax3. Think cheap Galaxy A13, a little more expensive Galaxy A33 and medium range Galaxy A53. Samsung Galaxy A73 will be one of the most popular A-class models. This mobile phone is expected in the second quarter of 2022. This time it is likely that there will be only a 5G model. Only the 4G model of the current Galaxy A72 is available.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Digital Trends

Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone could be headed to the U.S.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new A-series smartphone that will replace the Galaxy A22 5G as its most affordable 5G offering. The new device is part of the company’s A-series lineup, and will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, reports Sammobile. According to the report, the...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Motorola’s Moto G200 is coming to China in January 2021

Motorola officially launched the Moto G100 in March 2021 and released it in the United States in July. Now, the successor to the device — the Moto G200 — has been unveiled . The phone has been internally code-named “Yukon/Xpeng.” The new smartphone is expected to be launched in China as the Moto Edge S30 and be available for sale in January 2021.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Motorola moto g power gen 3 smartphone has a 3-day battery life and a new camera system

Live without any restrictions with the Motorola moto g power gen 3 smartphone. Featuring a new-and-improved battery, it lasts for up to 3 days on a single charge. So you can live life in the fast lane without stopping to charge your phone. Moreover, the Motorola moto g power gen 3 boasts a new 50 MP triple camera system to capture details up close. You can even shoot from the front and rear cameras at the same time as well as add a background blur effect. Best of all, with up to 128 GB of built-in storage, you can keep your photos, apps, songs, movies, and more contained. Furthermore, enhance content with the 6.5-inch Max Vision display and a 90 Hz refresh rate along with the trusted HD+, 1600 x 720 resolution. Finally, this 5G smartphone has a lighter body, weighing just 203 grams.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Motorola’s 200MP camera phone may launch H1 2022

The Moto Edge X is launching in China next month. It is likely that this phone by Motorola may debut as the world’s first phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Not only this, but the company is also likely to become the first brand to launch a 200-megapixel camera phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Motorola’s new Moto G Power (2022) keeps long battery life, adds better camera

The Moto G Power (2022) is officially the newest part of Motorola’s Moto G family, and the successor to the Moto G Power (2021) that we reviewed early this year. As our review of the earlier model noted, all the key selling points are here, like the long-lasting three-day battery life, huge display, and sturdy design. But on top of that, Motorola also appears to have addressed our complaints about the weak camera performance and mediocre panel, by significantly beefing up both, though it still hasn’t brought 5G to the device likely to keep it under $200.
TECHNOLOGY
geekspin

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 will bring about 320-megapixel smartphone cameras

MediaTek has just announced its newest flagship chipset offering that introduces a number of new technologies to power 5G flagship devices. With a number of firsts under its belt, the new Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset underwent the most advanced and power-efficient chip-making process ever, TSMC N4 production, that has resulted in the world’s first 4nm-class chip.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy