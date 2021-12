Fans of "Sesame Street" (and really, who isn't?) have something very special to look forward to this Thanksgiving. The beloved children's show will debut a new character during its Thanksgiving special. According to the Washington Post, the new cast member, Ji-Young, is a 7-year-old Korean American Muppet and the series' very first Asian American character. "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special" will have some familiar guests, including "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi and will be available beginning November 25 on HBO Max, PBSKids, Facebook, Instagram, and even Youtube according to the Sesame Street Workshop.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO