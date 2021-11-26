ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New this week: 'Becoming Cousteau,' Gaga and Tony Bennett

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Stephen Karam adapts his Tony-winning play “The Humans,” about three generations gathering in a prewar New York apartment for Thanksgiving, into a feature that debuted on Showtime and in...

Newsbug.info

Commentary: Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more

This Thanksgiving, what can we possibly have to be grateful for in a year marked by forest fires of unprecedented size and destructiveness in the West; a pandemic that has killed over 770,000 Americans; and an attack on the Capitol in Washington by a violent mob intent on overturning our democratic election?
Hello Magazine

Lady Gaga shares 'heartbreaking' update on Tony Bennett after Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga has shared an emotional update on the health of Tony Bennett, revealing it is "heartbreaking" to watch the acclaimed singer with Alzheimer's. Gaga, 35, and Tony album Love for Sale, a Cole Porter tribute album, has been nominated for album of the year, record of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best traditional pop vocal album, best music video, and best engineered album (non-classical) at the 2022 Grammys.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga concert airs as he says goodbye to performing

Fans of crooner Tony Bennett have now seen one of his last concerts as he says goodbye to performing. The singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, sang with Lady Gaga for two sold-out concerts in August. However, fans of the duo were able to see one of Bennett’s final performances from the comfort of their homes.
Primetimer

Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s Is Forgotten in His Amazing CBS Special with Lady Gaga

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. In Dementia Reimagined, psychiatrist and bioethicist Tia Powell lays bare the woefully inadequate state of care for the millions of people living today with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Many are shuttled callously through the healthcare system, resulting in needless agony, confusion and pain. Their caregivers, usually family, have their lives upended and savings drained and are more likely than their peers to suffer from depression and other illnesses.
DoYouRemember?

Lady Gaga Emotionally Escorts Tony Bennett Off The Stage For Final Show

Lady Gaga escorted Tony Bennett off the stage for the last time for his final show and we’re most definitely crying. The singer and actress paid tribute to Bennett and his decades-long legacy before escorting him off. “Tony, we’re all so grateful to have witnessed your talent, your generosity, your creativity, your kindness, and your service through all the years,” she tells Bennett in a clip posted from CBS and EW.
KESQ

Lady Gaga heartbroken over Tony Bennett’s battle with Alzheimers

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s friendship over the past decade is a joy to witness for their fans. The singers have a lot to celebrate after they were nominated for six Grammy Awards on Tuesday for their Cole Porter tribute album, “Love for Sale.”. Following the nominations, Gaga went on...
Cleveland.com

‘One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ tops this week’s streaming concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Back in September, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performed two special concerts at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to launch their second joint album, “Love For Sale” -- and to exit Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s disease, gracefully from the stage. The shows were filmed and edited to air as “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, on CBS (and possibly later depending on the day’s NFL games). The album, meanwhile, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, giving Bennett the record for the longest span between Top 10 albums (59 years) for any living artist and made him the oldest person, at 95 years and 60 days, to release an album of new material.
UPI News

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett's 'MTV Unplugged' to premiere Dec. 16

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will perform together as part of a new installment of MTV Unplugged, which will premiere on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. EST. The duo will perform stripped down versions of songs from their latest collaborative album Love for Sale, which was released in September.
The Press

Lady Gaga hails Tony Bennett's wife Susan 'remarkable'

Lady Gaga has heaped praise on Tony Bennett's "remarkable wife" Susan for "the love" she has for her husband. The 'House of Gucci' star made the comment after her and Tony's CBS concert special 'One Last Time' aired in the US, and the 35-year-old Oscar-winner admitted she will "cry about tonight forever".
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for a special night

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details on the Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga special that aired last night, how Stephen Sondheim was honored on Broadway, and famous designer Virgil Abloh’s battle with cancer. Bob and Dean wrap the segment by sharing their thoughts on “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary.
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, December 5, 2021 The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove 9:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, December 11, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m. Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 12, 2021 A Christmas Proposal 8:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 19, 2021 Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. ***** Wednesday, December 22, 2021 The Price Is Right At Night 8 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 24, 2021 A Holly Dolly Christmas 8 p.m. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 8 p.m.
Simplemost

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Will Air On TV Just Once This Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
