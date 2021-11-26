New this week: 'Becoming Cousteau,' Gaga and Tony Bennett

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Back in September, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performed two special concerts at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to launch their second joint album, “Love For Sale” -- and to exit Bennett, who has Alzheimer’s disease, gracefully from the stage. The shows were filmed and edited to air as “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, on CBS (and possibly later depending on the day’s NFL games). The album, meanwhile, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, giving Bennett the record for the longest span between Top 10 albums (59 years) for any living artist and made him the oldest person, at 95 years and 60 days, to release an album of new material.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO