ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Black Friday Record Store Day arrives with more releases than expected

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 5 days ago

Special to the SentinelFriday, Nov. 26, is Black Friday Record Store Day with special limited edition music releases available only to independent record stores. At Triple Play, we heavily ordered several items we were particularly interested in having in the store for this weekend and beyond. Our thinking was that with...

www.gjsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Aerosmith debuts rare 1971 rehearsal recording of “Movin’ Out” from upcoming Record Store Day release

Aerosmith has premiered a rare 1971 recording of the band’s early song, “Movin’ Out,” on their official YouTube channel. The track will be featured on the group’s upcoming limited-edition 2021 Record Store Day Black Friday release, 1971: The Road Starts Here. The seven-track collection features previously unheard early recordings of...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Record Store Day – Black Friday

Record Store Day is on Black Friday, November 26th! Make sure you check out all the specialty items being released just for RSD!. Check out the full list here https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases.
SHOPPING
udiscovermusic.com

Aerosmith To Release ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ For Record Store Day 2021

On November 26, 2021, Aerosmith will release Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear through UMe: a rare and previously unheard rehearsal from 1971 as part of Record Store Day 2021. Recently discovered in the Aerosmith vaults, the original tape had not been touched in decades. This historic recording features...
MUSIC
Colorado Springs Independent

Supply chain crisis delays Record Store Day releases

‘Not sure if you’ve heard the news, but things are a little crazy in the world of supply and demand out there.” So begins the latest news update on Record Store Day’s website. And assuming you haven’t spent the last month in an underground bunker, you can pretty much guess...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Carla Olson
Person
Adele
Person
David Bowie
Person
Jorma Kaukonen
Person
John Fogerty
Person
Dave Alvin
Person
Lowell George
soultracks.com

Incredible Sam Cooke and Staple Singers vinyl released for Record Store Day

In time for Record Store Day, Craft Recordings has put together two incredible projects. Before Sam Cooke was an internationally known soul star, he was a rising voice in gospel music, whose smooth-as-silk vocals were perfected in the churches of Chicago. In 1950, the 19-year-old singer got his big break when he joined the Soul Stirrers. The First Mile of the Way explores these formative years, offering fans the chance to witness Cooke’s development as an artist. The brand-new compilation, which coincides with Specialty Records’ 75th anniversary, features 25 tracks—spanning Cooke’s years with the Soul Stirrers through his early pop-leaning singles as a solo artist, included here in their original versions without overdubs. As a special bonus, the album includes live recordings by the Soul Stirrers at the legendary 1955 gospel concert at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium—all of which make their vinyl debut. Housed in a triple-gatefold jacket, the three-disc, 10-inch vinyl collection also features a replica promo photo, flyers and other ephemera from the era.
MUSIC
Variety

Record Store Day Black Friday’s Most Wanted: Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Carole King, U2, Jason Isbell, the Cassette Comeback and More

Record Store Day co-founder Carrie Colliton knows that Black Friday feels different this year — for the indie record stores that observe the “holiday” as an adjunct to the main RSD event in April, and the retail-consumer culture at large. “All the big boxes have been doing their sales for weeks,” she points out. “Dare I say, in America as a whole, maybe we’ve rounded a corner on Black Friday, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. I don’t know that it’s a day anymore.” Unless you’re a vinyl enthusiast, that is. In that case. you’ve almost certainly got it circled...
MUSIC
97X

Rare Albums & Collectables available on Record Store Day this Friday

Record Store Day is this Black Friday, November 26, 2021 which is a GREAT time to support your local independent record store and get some cool collectibles at the same time!. Keep in mind that the supply chain issues have effected every kind of business and the music business is no different. While Friday is a great time to go support your local record store...so is every weekend. Especially when the full shipments kinda just show up.
DAVENPORT, IA
whathifi.com

Record Store Day's Black Friday deals let you support independent vinyl shops

While nobody misses queuing up for discounts or scenes of people fighting over cheap TVs, there's no denying the move to online shopping, especially over Black Friday, has its drawbacks. Not least, it makes it harder for independent specialist retailers to be seen as the biggest names on the virtual high street hoover up all the attention.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Stores#Rock Cesario Special#Sentinelfriday#Rsd Black#Australian
The Press

For the first-time ever, Charlie Parker’s prolific and historic first three trips to Los Angeles have been collected together as "Bird In L.A.," a 28-track collection of mostly unreleased and incredibly rare recordings that is being released on 2CD or 4LP black vinyl, exclusively as an RSD First for Record Store Day Black Friday, November 26th.

Unreleased And Rare Recordings From Charlie Parker's Fruitful Time In Los Angeles Released On New Collection, "Bird In L.A.," Exclusively For RSD Black Friday. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout his brief but influential life, Charlie "Bird" Parker made an enormous impact on popular music as one of the architects of modern jazz. The jazz titan, inarguably one of the greatest saxophonists of all time, grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and spent much of his adult life in New York, but Los Angeles nonetheless looms large in his musical life as he spent more time in L.A. than anywhere outside of K.C. and N.Y. From 1945-1954, Parker made half a dozen trips to the City of Angels and recorded many of his greatest musical triumphs there. In December 1945, Parker and Dizzy Gillespie changed music forever by bringing the sound of bebop from the East Coast to the West Coast for a fabled two-month residency at Billy Berg's Supper Club in Hollywood billed as "Bebop Invades the West." Entranced by the city, Parker would end up staying for an extended amount of time in which he gigged all around town, was recorded at a Jazz at the Philharmonic (JATP) concert and made some pivotal recordings for the nascent Dial label before he was committed to Camarillo State Mental Hospital for a six-month stint for his heroin addiction, following a drug-fueled physical and mental collapse at the infamous July 29, 1946 "Lover Man" session. Shortly after being released in January 1947, Bird would stick around a few more months, which included a well-documented two-week engagement at the Hi-De-Ho Club, before heading back to NYC. He would return to L.A. four more times, briefly in November 1948 with JATP, for a three-month stay during the summer of 1952, and for shorter visits in 1953 and 1954.
MUSIC
Variety

Buzzing British Duo Wet Leg Unveil Two New Songs, Album Release Date

Britain’s Wet Leg, one of the most buzzed-about indie groups to emerge in years via their singles “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” have dropped two new songs and unveiled the release date for their forthcoming debut album and a big pile of tour dates in the U.S. and the U.K. Hailing from the unlikely locale of the Isle of Wight in southern England, the group’s core members — Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — have released two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” As Teasdale notes in the the announcement, “Too Late Now” is “about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Roddy Ricch Announces Release Date For New Album “Live Life Fast”

Roddy Ricch has announced a release date for his second album Live Life Fast, with the project expected to drop later this month on December 17th. Ricch announced the new album and shared the project’s cover art on his Instagram Wednesday morning. Live Life Fast will drop just over two years after the release of his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which released in December 2019.That project, featuring hits including “The Box,” “Tip Toe” and “High Fashion,” was one of the best-selling albums of 2020. “The Box” in particular, was one of the year’s biggest songs, finishing off at Number Three on Billboard’s year end Hot 100 and garnering three Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year. Between albums, Ricch has been a prominent featured artist too, lending vocals on DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” one of 2020’s songs of the summer and a Grammy nominee for Record of the Year, and he’s a nominee in the Album of the Year category in the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards for his feature on “Pure Souls” on Kanye West’s Donda. Check out the album artwork for Live Life Fast below.   View this post on Instagram A post shared by @roddyricch
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BBC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
1033theeagle.com

Despite health problems, Phil Collins is "doing fine" on Genesis tour, say band mates

Genesis' The Last Domino? tour arrived in the U.S. on Monday night. But unlike the last time the British legends toured, back in 2007, frontman Phil Collins, 70, is performing while sitting down, due to nerve damage that affects his hands and back. However, Phil's band mates say that, so far, the singer's been a real trouper.
MUSIC
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

Tommy Lane, Who Starred in ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Shaft,’ Dead at 83

Actor and stuntman Tommy Lane, known for his roles in Live and Let Die and Shaft, has died at a Florida hospital. He was 83 years old. The performer died after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Variety reports. Lane, who began life as Tommy Lee Jones in Miami, was a jazz musician as well as an actor and stuntman. After his acting roles in the 1970s, he played trumpet and flugelhorn at Blue Note in New York City during the 1980s.
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy