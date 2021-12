It's something so hard to imagine, yet it is a reality for many. We all go through rough times, you may have lost your job recently, and are trying to land on your feet somewhere else. The pandemic last year wiped out many businesses in town, and in return wreaked havoc on those that may have eventually ended up homeless. So my question to you is, where are the homeless here in Bismarck? I mean, we are so used to our own weekly ritual, head to work, come home, the unfortunate thing is we don't see the homeless, and that's sad.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO