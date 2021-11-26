ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Miller's 'Winter Starts Now' comes to Avalon Theatre

By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some, the snow sports season hasn’t really started until the latest Warren Miller film hits the screen. That time has come with “Winter Starts Now” showing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at...

