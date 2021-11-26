Warren Miller's 'Winter Starts Now' comes to Avalon Theatre

You’ll want to head to the Vero Beach Theatre Guild to see one of the most popular stage whodunits, “Sleuth.” The plot is a clever one. So clever, in fact, that one is loath to say anything about it for fear of ruining all the fun. The gothic setting is the remote home of mystery writer Andrew Wyke, who has invited his wife’s lover, Milo Tindle, to help him stage a robbery. Twists and turns galore are used to delight audiences and keep them scratching their heads. Written by Anthony Shaffer, the play received the 1970 Tony for Best Play. Two years later, it was turned into a popular movie starring Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine. Intriguingly, Shaffer suggested in an interview that the character of the mind game-loving mystery writer was inspired somewhat by Shaffer’s close friend, Stephen Sondheim, who apparently is also a lover of mind games. The Theatre Guild production is directed by Beth McKenzie-Shestak, and has already been selling steadily at the Theatre Guild box office, says the organization’s artistic director Jon Putzke. “Sleuth” runs through Sunday, Nov. 21. Tickets are $15 to $30. Curtain is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21. The Vero Beach Theatre Guild is at 2020 San Juan Ave. Call 772-562-8300 or visit VeroBeachTheatreGuild.com.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO