ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Thanksgiving Traditions Back To Normal In Downtown Sacramento

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCYQG_0d78ErR400

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thanksgiving Day traditions were put on pause during the pandemic but as restrictions loosen, the holiday nostalgia is coming back.

Families flooded the ice skating rink in DOCO excited to be maskless and with the people they love.

“We can see each other’s smiles again!” says one ice skater who hit the rink for fun family time on Thanksgiving.

“My aunt is visiting the town and we are just having fun,” said ice skater Gabby Hall. “Drop the masks a little feel a little safer. We used to go ice skating as a tradition.”

Hall and her aunt were forced to skip their favorite Thanksgiving tradition last year.

“People in 2020 couldn’t really go,” said Hall.

She’s happy to finally be getting back to normal just in time for the holiday season.

“She’s a really fun aunt she’ll do anything,” said Hall.

“I didn’t know I was cool but apparently I still hold that title I’m thrilled,” said Hall.

They’re not the only family reuniting in 2021.

“My oldest organized this and she made it work. She came from New York,” said Sade Asebiomo from Sacramento.

“I live in Brooklyn, New York, so I came to visit my parents and siblings for thanksgiving,” said Tumise Asebiomo.

The 3,000-mile flight is worth it for the oldest sister of eight.

“We’re all changing we’re all growing up. I’m really glad to spend time with them,” said Tumise Asebiomo.

So, whether it’s ice skating or ducking into a movie theater after the pandemic forced them to close, “They actually have a lot of really good options right now,” said Claudia Vacquez, from Sacramento.

Family traditions are coming back.

“Growing up we’d always go to the movies. It’s a sense of normalcy we’re going back to pre-Covid times it’s awesome,” says Vacquez.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Ice Rink Ready To Open After Weeks Of Delays

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Following weeks of delays due to vandals and thieves, the Folsom Historic District Ice Rink is finally set to open Wednesday. It’s exciting not just for the workers — who were on the ice testing it out Tuesday — but also the community that’s been waiting for what some consider an annual tradition. The Christmas tree is ready and the lights are set to welcome families back to the ice once again this holiday season. It’s been several days of stress for the family-run business and its employees. Many worked 16-hour days to get the rink up and running following days of vandals and thieves. Many were caught on camera damaging the tubes that carry the liquid that keeps the ice rink cold. Now, by Wednesday afternoon, families will be able to get back on the ice for the first time this season.
CBS Sacramento

Popular Del Paso Boulevard Business Closes Citing Dangerous Building

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a new call for action by business owners along Del Paso Boulevard trying to get dangerous and blighted buildings cleaned up. They want more code enforcement by city inspectors. One business owner says the problem is so bad, he’s closing. That Guy Eyewear owner Dennis Peterson showed us collapsed ceiling tiles exposing the store’s crawl space above, and stains from a perpetually leaky roof that have led to his difficult decision to close. “This is a jumble of emotions,” Peterson said. The final decision came after the most recent ceiling collapse. “That created a situation that my optometrist decided he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple Millionaires Made In California On Thanksgiving Weekend; One In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This Thanksgiving weekend, two multimillion-dollar winning tickets were sold in California — one in Southern California and the other in Sacramento Sacramento has been dubbed one of the “luckiest Lottery markets,” due to the number of winners in the area. A winning Powerball ticket for $1,675,676 was sold at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive in Sacramento. The winning ticket matched five numbers in last night’s drawing, with only the Mega number missing. Lichine’s will profit more than $8,000 from the sale. The California Lottery says they will not know the identity of the winners until the prizes are claimed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Renews Interest In Zoo Relocation Sites

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new effort is underway in the search for the Sacramento Zoo’s next location. Sacramento city leaders are taking a look at several sites in hopes of keeping the zoo from relocating to Elk Grove. The Sacramento Zoo is a fan favorite for families, which is why mom Gabrielle Cooper is excited for the possibility that it could be relocated to her South Sacramento neighborhood at the current undeveloped site of the Regional Sanitation buffer lands. “I think there is a good amount of people who don’t come down here unless they live here. I think if it is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Couple Opens First Cornhole Store In Northern California

El DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple in El Dorado County is making a living from the first and only cornhole store in Northern California. It’s not just a game to these two—it’s a lifestyle. What just started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, has turned into a thriving business. “I just thought it was a side gig,” said Schwartz, “We used to have to beg people, but now we actually can’t keep up with all the demand.” The couple started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch, making their own designs, all in-house. The El Dorado company is one of three cornhole businesses to open a retail space in California. “Especially when COVID hit, the demand on the manufacturing side went up quite a bit,” said Schwartz. The game is quickly gaining popularity, with national attention from shows even being highlighted on ESPN. “You can be five-year-old to eighty-year-old to play so there’s not a huge physical requirement,” said Schwartz. “It’s a social game.” If their business is any indication of the future market, we will likely see more of these shops popping up in the future.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Season Makes Major Comeback With Flip Of Switch In Old Sacramento

OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was something we haven’t seen in a long time as people packed Old Sacramento to kick off the holiday season.  Christmas carols filled the air, Santa could be seen on a balcony performing with Theatre of Lights, and with a loud countdown, the 60-foot tree lit up with the flip of a switch. “It’s really good to see the people out here and everyone engaging out here and being so friendly.  It’s warming,” said Leah Saeturn. After a year off, canceled because of the pandemic, the annual tree lighting event made a major holiday comeback. And for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds Hot Thanksgiving Meals

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The demand for help this holiday season is growing.  Many people are struggling to make ends meet or to even afford a meal. Every person has their own story. Some, like Kao Saechao, were comfortable enough to share theirs. He’s fallen on tough times and knows he’s not alone. “I’m just in a bad situation right now but I’m on the right track,” he said.  “We have all been through something, you know. I’m not the only one,” said Nord Young, who is a veteran.   Young is grateful to sit amongst other men who have served, feeling the love and support...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Tahoe Park Donut Shop Burglarized Thanksgiving Morning

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A beloved Tahoe Park donut shop is cleaning up the mess after burglars smashed through the back door and cleared the change drawer early Thanksgiving morning. Beng Ly-Kok, owner of Village Express Donuts, said when he got to work Thursday morning, he noticed the lights wouldn’t turn on. That’s when he saw the back door in pieces on the floor. Ly tells CBS13 burglars flipped the breakers and broke security cameras, possibly destroying all video evidence. CSI was on the scene this morning, dusting for potential fingerprints. Instead of being angry, Ly spent his morning thanking his customers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Downtown Sacramento#Brooklyn#Ice Skating Rink#Maskless#Pre Covid
CBS Sacramento

Families At SMF Reunite For First Time In Years For Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hugs and laughter filled Sacramento International Airport as families reunited for the Thanksgiving for the first time in years. Kathleen Robinson is visiting her son and grandchildren in California for the first time since before the pandemic. “I wasn’t able to be with them. I had to spend the holiday Facetiming, so I am so excited to spend the holiday in person,” explained Robinson. Her son, Matthew Robinson, was one of thousands waiting in long lines of cars crowding the airport excited to welcome family again. “It’s that piece of getting back to normal that means the most,” explained Matthew. For the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Run To Feed The Hungry Raises Nearly $1M For Sacramento Food Bank

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The annual Run to Feed the Hungry returned this Thanksgiving. It drew tens of thousands of participants who raised around $1 million at a time when it’s really needed. It was a race to return to what so many enjoy missed Thanksgiving Day. “It feels like it should,” said one man as he finished. The 28th annual Run to Feed the hungry drew more than 26,000 people in person near Sac State after COVID prompted the event to go virtual last year. ‘I motivated him; I set the pace,” said one teen with a group of friends. The fundraiser brought in nearly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Shopping Season Meets Worker Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There’s a worker shortage just as the holiday shopping season has gotten underway. Black Friday may be here, but some businesses don’t have enough staff to stay open as long as they’d like. In Old Sacramento, this Christmas time will mean an early closing time for Steamers Cafe, where Janie Desmond Ison has been the owner for nearly three decades. “It’s shocking to me that we’ve gotten to this point,” Ison said.  Ison will be closing up two hours early each day, losing potential customers because she can’t find enough employees to keep her doors open. “So after those months of COVID,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Sets California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony For Dec. 2

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will be hosting the California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony next Thursday, his office says. “After months apart, we are grateful to once again have the opportunity to safely gather and honor the many traditions of California’s diverse communities during the holiday season,” Newsom said in a statement. This year’s tree is a 65’ white fir from the LaTour Demonstration State Forest near Redding. About 14,000 LED lights and 300 traditional and 500 hand-crafted ornaments will adorn the tree. Announcers for the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers, actress and singer Amber Riley, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus are among the scheduled performers for the ceremony. The program is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

California Indian Heritage Center Narrows Architectural Firms For 2028 Opening

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Indian Heritage Center (CIHC) is scheduled to be complete in 2028, decades after the idea to create a statewide space for Indian history, culture, and education was first discussed. The 120,000 sq. ft. space will sit on 51 acres where the Sacramento and American rivers converge and will be a reflection of what California Indians want to see, according to the CIHC Chair Larry Myers. Myers, a member of the Pomo Nation, has been involved with conversations about a space for all California Indians to be celebrated and remembered for nearly his entire career but efforts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placerville Christmas Tree Farm Keeps Tradition Alive Through Drought And Fire

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — At a third-generation Christmas tree farm in Placerville, there is no problem that goes unsolved may it be drought, water restrictions, or wildfire — the McGee Family knows their farm is part of other families’ holiday traditions. That promise to provide the Christmas staple of a tree, made by Eli McGee’s grandparents before he was born, is what he says makes the problems and the sometimes-elusive solutions worth it. He took over the McGee Christmas Tree Farm six months ago in the spring. His father, Mike, is still his go-to for advice, but he’s making his own way,...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

First-Of-Its-Kind Bus Stop Coming To Sacramento’s Oak Park Neighborhood

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A first-of-its-kind bus stop is being built in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. The bench along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 12th Avenue will include solar panels that will allow people to charge their phones and add air to their car or bike tires. The work is being completed by students with Northern California Construction Training (NCCT). Funding was provided by a generous donor. “Outside sources will fund [projects] and our students will build them for free and they’ll get all the hands-on training that they need,” said Allyn Green with NCCT. Workers hope to have the bus stop completed in the next few weeks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cornhole Craze Brings Big Business To El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Cornhole craze: It’s not just a game, it’s a lifestyle. It’s becoming so popular that one local couple is making a living from it. What started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, now has the couple as one of the industry leaders in California. “We used to beg people to let us have a shot to bring this into their breweries and now we actually can’t keep up with all the requests to go out and bring boards,” Rebecca explained. OV Cornhole (OVC) started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Warning Light Prompts Southwest Flight From Sacramento To Seattle To Turn Back

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Southwest Airlines flight that departed from Sacramento on Wednesday morning had to turn back around due to a pressurization issue, officials say. Flight 2408 left Sacramento International Airport around 9 a.m. and was headed to Seattle when it encountered the problem. Southwest officials say the pilots noticed a warning light indicating that one of the redundant systems on the aircraft may not be working the way it should be, prompting the decision to turn back around to Sacramento. A Sacramento International Airport official described the problem as a possible pressurization issue. The plane landed safely and everyone is now off the flight. Southwest says they are working on bringing in another aircraft to deal with the delay for the passengers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy