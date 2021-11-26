ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Caldor Fire Victims Celebrate First Holiday Without Home

By Velena Jones
 5 days ago

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – It’s a holiday unlike any other for families forced out of their homes by the Caldor Fire. For hundreds of people, it’s their first Thanksgiving since their homes burned down.

This Thanksgiving, Jameela Gilmete cooked up all the typical turkey day traditions. It’s a familiar meal in a new place.

“It’s very different, but at the same time, we are very thankful we have a house to have Thanksgiving in,” she explained.

Jameela and her family lost their Grizzly Flats home in the Caldor Fire. They are just one of the hundreds of people without a home after the flames ripped through the town. On Thursday the family celebrated the holidays from a rental house.

“I think more than anything you think about the people in your life that you’re close with and that you’re thankful for, family…it has a new perspective,” explained Gilmete.

That gratitude is impacting her whole family, including her 11-year-old son, Mason.

“Thankful for my family and to have a nice house to stay in,” said Mason.

For Mason’s mom, it’s also support from the community, including a group who donated entire dining room table sets for families to feel more at home, that’s making a difference.

“You think about all the things that were just the norm for you, everything from a mixer to a special spoon or a bowl that you had. So, having something like that definitely fills a void,” explained Gilmete.

Thankful hearts are lasting beyond just one day with so much to be grateful for.

“We have each other, we have everything we need,” she said.

The Gilmetes’ house in Grizzley Flats is still being cleared from the debris of the fire. They plan to eventually rebuild their home

