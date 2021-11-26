ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket: India all out for 345 against New Zealand in Kanpur test

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India were all out for 345 in the first innings in their opening test against...

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

England spinner Jack Leach admitted Wednesday that Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon was "impressive" and he had been studying how he deals with local conditions ahead of the first Ashes Test next week. Leach also spotlighted Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration after the Indian's exploits during a Test series in Australia last summer. "For years I've watched Nathan Lyon and he's very impressive," said Leach, who memorably shared in a final-wicket stand of 76 with Ben Stokes at Leeds in 2019 as England snatched victory from Australia. "Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don't necessarily offer a lot spin wise he's found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things," he told journalists.
Tim Southee
Shreyas Iyer
Ravindra Jadeja
Shubman Gill
Kyle Jamieson
(Reuters) – Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer has acquired a franchise in the United Arab Emirates' inaugural T20 Cricket League, the Emirates Cricket Board said on Wednesday.
(Reuters) – Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur said she hoped China's Peng Shuai was safe and well and that the tour and players were waiting to see how the "terrible story" unfolds.
DURBAN, South Africa (Reuters) – Organisers halted a music festival for young people on the South African coast on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the site, the latest impact from a new wave of infections sweeping across the country.
Jos Buttler: Team that deals with distractions best will win Ashes

Jos Buttler has said the team which best deals with the distractions around the Ashes will win the series as he arrived in England’s camp in Brisbane ahead of the opening Test.The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his team-mates on Tuesday following a period of quarantine on the Gold Coast after the T20 World Cup, with no play expected on day one of the side’s second planned warm-up match against England Lions due to consistent rain in Queensland.Buttler was direct when asked about the difficulties in preparation for both an Australia side recovering from the shock resignation of former skipper Tim Paine and...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of travelers from countries that have reported the Omicron COVID-19 variant or are considered high-risk, its health minister said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka's parliament convened a special committee on Wednesday to investigate dozens of unexplained cooking gas explosions and fires in kitchens around the country.
India
New Zealand
New Delhi, IN
Mumbai
LONDON (Reuters) – The chief executive of drugmaker Moderna set off fresh alarm bells in financial markets on Tuesday with a warning that existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the new Omicron variant than they have been against Delta.
SYDNEY/CHICAGO (Reuters) – Airlines are bracing for a fresh round of volatility due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that could force them to adjust schedules and destinations at short notice and to rely more on domestic markets where possible, analysts say.
