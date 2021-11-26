ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Injury-riddled Saints stagnant on offense in latest loss

By GUERRY SMITH - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With a slew of key starters missing, the...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Bills#New Orleans#American Football#Ap
The Spun

Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Notable Loss For Thursday Night’s Game

The Cowboys are going to be down another player for next Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Dallas announced on Sunday morning that starting right tackle Terence Steele was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Steele has been consistent for Dallas this season. He’s played 714 offensive snaps and...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Sean Payton feels ‘strongly’ about Ian Book

We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
NFL
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Taysom Hill, Saints agree to deal worth up to $95,000,000

The New Orleans Saints have some questions to figure out on offense, primarily at the quarterback position. With Jameis Winston done for the year after suffering a torn ACL, the Saints opted to hand the offense to Trevor Siemian, rather than their hybrid offensive talent, Taysom Hill. Despite Hill being...
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Making A Quarterback Change

After losing four straight games with Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback, the New Orleans Saints are apparently ready for a new signal caller. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are reportedly giving Taysom Hill the first-team reps this week. Siemian is getting the second team reps as Hill stands poised to start on Thursday.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

New Orleans Saints Injury Report: Latest on Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints‘ injury report has been the subject of much attention heading into Week 13. After both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram missed last week, as well as reports that new starting QB Taysom Hill is struggling with a plantar fascia injury, what is the latest injury news coming out of New Orleans ahead of Thursday Night Football?
NFL
Yardbarker

Week 11: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

We get our first look at the Saints going into Week 11, as the Wednesday injury report has dropped. An important road game with the Eagles is at hand, as New Orleans could desperately use a victory after a two-game skid. The good news is that a key piece has returned to practice for the team. Here's how things shape up after the first day.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are a relatively healthy team 10 weeks into the 2021 season, while the New Orleans Saints have a long list of injuries to a large number of their most important players. Here is the Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis. We'll update as the week progresses. The Eagles'...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Latest on Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Derek Barnett before matchup vs. Saints (UPDATE)

The Eagles are monitoring the injuries of three notable players entering Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion), defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle/injured reserve) are among the banged-up players in the Eagles’ locker room. However, during his...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Injury Notes: Fields, Saints, Seahawks

It sounds like Andy Dalton will be back in the lineup for the Bears on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback is expected to get the start for Chicago later this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (via Twitter). Rookie Justin Fields is currently dealing with a rib injury, thrusting Dalton...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy