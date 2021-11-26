Sophistication-driven Technological Advancements to Fuel Growth of Smart Parking Solutions Market - Fact.MR Study

Increasing number of surgeries to foster growth of the surgical glues market. Surgical glues are a vital part of any surgery, as they provide the strength and adhesion necessary for tissue healing. But despite their benefits, existing materials are unsuited for all applications. Many materials degrade quickly, which leads to a compromise between adhesion strength and tissue reaction. Thankfully, advanced medical adhesives have been developed to address these issues. In the meantime, the billion-dollar market for surgical glues continues to grow. Surgical glues have become increasingly popular over the past few decades. Their popularity has steadily grown in recent years, with applications ranging from gastrointestinal to cardiovascular surgery. However, their biocompatibility and bonding ability remain unproven, making them unsuitable for use in many fields.

