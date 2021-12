FREWSBURG — The speed limit on a few streets near Robert H. Jackson Elementary School will soon be lowered by 10 mph. On Nov. 17, the Carroll Town Board approved a resolution to lower the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on North and East Meadow lanes, Marvin Street and Ruth Place. The changes follow Rachel Roushey’s appearance at the board’s October meeting when she asked town officials to lower the speed limit on streets located near the elementary school. Roushey also presented the board with a petition signed by 31 town residents who support the speed limit reduction. She said these streets are not only used by elementary school students, but also by middle school students who practice and have games on the fields near the facility.

FREWSBURG, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO