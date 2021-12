The West Plains Honor Guard Veterans received a $400.00 donation from the Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of American Revolution (OSCNSDAR). The donation supports the West Plains Honor Guard who attend Veteran’s funerals all around the country as well as attending events that support our veterans such as, Memorial Day ceremonies, the Veterans Day parade, and numerous other community projects. The Honor Guard Veterans are all volunteers who receive no funding and are supported solely by donations. The West Plains Honor Guard were selected as part of this year’s Chapter Regent, Cindy McKee-Pirch’s Project that supports and promotes Veterans, Historical Preservation, and Children and Education (Literacy).

