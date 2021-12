Squid Game star Park Hae-soo has joined the cast of a Korean adaptation for another huge Netflix series! Squid Game has been dominating Netflix ever since it debuted earlier this Fall, and has become a whole new kind of phenomenon at this point. The series might be slipping from the top of the charts, but it's clear that the series was such a hit that fans will want to see the stars of it move on to other high profile projects. Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the series, is actually joining the Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

COMICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO