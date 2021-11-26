ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Harlem to Money Heist: the seven best shows to stream this week

 5 days ago
From left: Flat Out Fabulous; Elves; Harlem; The Coyotes; Money Heist.

Pick of the week

Harlem

Harlem. Photograph: Sarah Shatz

This comedy-drama written by Girls Trip creator Tracy Oliver, produced by Pharrell Williams and starring Meagan Good and Grace Byers, begins with a riff on the Mosuo women of China. Could the values of that female-dominated society translate to 21st-century New York? Meet “a tribe of unbreakable sisters” – including a professor and a fashion designer – in search of love and adventure. It’s far from unfamiliar stuff – Sex and the City springs to mind – and the characters take a while to feel multi-dimensional. But it does have things to say about gentrification, and the difficulty of maintaining an identity in a city whose nature is constantly changing.

Amazon Prime Video, from Friday 3 December

Flat Out Fabulous

Flat Out Fabulous. Photograph: Ricochet/BBC

Very much engaged in making the best of a bad lot, this jaunty makeover show returns with more tips for jazzing up rented homes. Designer Whinnie Williams and co-host Tyler West are your guides to vintage shops, online auctions, upcycling techniques and decorating tips. The political implications of all this are arguably problematic – a BBC series about possible ways of fixing Britain’s horrendous housing crisis and giving Generation Rent a route to living security that doesn’t involve having rich parents might be a decent idea too. But in the meantime, there are some handy hints here.

BBC Three, from Sunday 28 November

Elves

Elves. Photograph: NETFLIX

A family Christmas in a picture-book location. What could possibly go wrong? Almost everything, it turns out, as this Danish drama goes from slowburn chiller to deranged monster-fest in no time flat. When one of the children storms off in a sulk, a discovery in a shed seems to portend wonder. But the locals seem wary of what their guests might unleash and it turns out they have good reason to be cautious. Think Gremlins with a dash of Troll Hunter and The Wicker Man thrown in – a heady mixture to start the festive season with, to be sure.

Netflix, from Sunday 28 November

Lost in Space

Lost In Space. Photograph: Courtesy Of Netflix/COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The Space Family Robinson reach the end of their intergalactic journey as the final season of this lavish fantasy drama drops. And, clearly, some shocks are in store. “If you’re watching this recording,” says Will Robinson in his captain’s log, “there’s a chance things didn’t work out the way I hoped they would.” When we last left the Robinsons, they’d been separated and Judy was captaining a second spaceship full of children. Meanwhile, Judy’s parents were busy fighting robots. But what of the mysterious signal that led Judy towards her real father?

Netflix, from Wednesday 1 December

The Big Leap

The Big Leap. Photograph: AP

In a nicely meta development, the artificially heightened melodrama of the TV talent show is used as the narrative basis of this comedy-drama. The Big Leap is a reality dance competition culminating in a performance of Swan Lake. Cue a motley crew of malcontents, depressives and hopeless dreamers looking for a fresh start and risking heartbreak to get it. The tone is slightly uneven – it can’t quite decide between snark and sincerity – but the performances are endearing, particularly Simone Recasner as bill-topper Gabby.

Disney+, from Wednesday 1 December

The Coyotes

Louka Minnella and Dara Tombroff in The Coyotes. Photograph: Netflix

Lord of the Flies meets Uncut Gems, if such a thing is imaginable. This berserk Belgian thriller starts off as an innocuous Scout camping trip, full of the usual alliance-building, mild jeopardy and obvious morality lessons. However, the discovery of a bag of diamonds at the bottom of a lake catapults the show into very different territory. The find is potentially life-changing – but that, of course, means the diamonds will also be very much of interest to both the authorities and various extremely bad people. Silly, but good fun.

Netflix, from Friday 3 December

Money Heist

Money Heist. Photograph: Tamara Arranz/Netflix

One of Netflix’s most watched foreign-language series, this adrenalised and addictive Spanish thriller might just be the platform’s biggest sleeper hit – sustaining a simple, almost elemental premise through five breathless seasons. Basically, a group of criminal masterminds led by The Professor (Álvaro Morte) launch ambitious heists on the hardest of targets (the Spanish Royal Mint, for example) and events unspool from there. Fans know to expect the unexpected, but as the final season begins, The Professor is in a world of trouble.

Netflix, from Friday 3 December

