The Hi-C Ecto Cooler is being brought back by Coca-Cola to provide avid Ghostbusters fans with a way to relive their childhood with a familiar refreshment. The drink is being brought back to celebrate the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife that is set to hit theaters in the US starting November 19, 2021 and comes in 12-ounce bottles for the first time ever. The drink isn't being launched for sale, but will rather be potentially provided to lucky fans who follow the brand on Twitter (@DrinkHiC) and engage with it.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO