The BAGLETTI suitcase is an unexpected luggage design that is focused on providing travelers with a way to keep all of their essentials stowed, while also giving them a place to relax when in transit. The suitcase is constructed with ABS plastic that is capable of handling up to 150-kilograms of weight and can thus be opened up to reveal space for sitting on. This means it can be used as a lounge chair, bench or even a makeshift bed to accommodate travelers spending extended periods in an airport terminal.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO