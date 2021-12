Sen. Daines, “it’s time to pass the act — the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.” Those are the words of John N. Maclean, son of Norman Maclean. Inspired by fishing on the Blackfoot River and its impact on his family, Norman Maclean wrote the internationally acclaimed, “A River Runs Through It.” Renowned by anglers as a world class fishery, the Blackfoot can only retain its wild character and the cold, clear water essential for spawning fish to survive if the river and its tributaries are protected. That’s the job of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), a balanced bill developed by Montanans working collaboratively — ranchers, outfitters, anglers, business owners, timber producers, motorized and non-motorized recreationalists, wildlife enthusiasts, and others.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO