Letter to the editor: Urge Daines to back bill protecting the Blackfoot

Sen. Tester helped create, then pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale voted against it. Who is supporting Montana and Montanans? Over 5 years, the Act is expected to provide $2.8 billion to improve Montana roads; $355 million to improve water infrastructure, ensuring safe drinking water for all Montanans; $255 million for bridge replacement and repairs to ensure Montanans safe travel; $157 million to improve public transportation for Montanans; $143 million for improvements to keep our airports safe, modern, and efficient; $100 million to install or upgrade broadband to aid Montanans with access to online education and tele-health care; and $23 million to protect Montanans against wildfire-associated property damage and health issues.
