Congress & Courts

Letter to the editor: Urge Daines to back bill protecting the Blackfoot

By Patti Steinmuller
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 5 days ago

Sen. Daines, “it’s time to pass the act — the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.” Those are the words of John N. Maclean, son of Norman Maclean. Inspired by fishing on the Blackfoot River and its impact on his family, Norman Maclean wrote the internationally...

Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Editorial: A flash of bipartisanship from Daines

Montana Sen. Steve Daines is co-sponsoring legislation that would do away with below minimum wage compensation for workers with disabilities. For that he is commended. The idea any workers can be paid such low wages in the 21st century is antiquated and any law permitting it should be repealed or amended.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: How long before Daines, Rosendale claim credit for infrastructure package?

How soon before Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale take credit for the projects to be built under the Biden bipartisan infrastructure bill that they voted against? Will they wait for the first shovel of dirt to be moved on the first project? Or, will they be like Republican Rep. Gary Palmer from Alabama, also a nay vote who recently touted the benefits to his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale working against Montana's interests

Sen. Tester helped create, then pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale voted against it. Who is supporting Montana and Montanans? Over 5 years, the Act is expected to provide $2.8 billion to improve Montana roads; $355 million to improve water infrastructure, ensuring safe drinking water for all Montanans; $255 million for bridge replacement and repairs to ensure Montanans safe travel; $157 million to improve public transportation for Montanans; $143 million for improvements to keep our airports safe, modern, and efficient; $100 million to install or upgrade broadband to aid Montanans with access to online education and tele-health care; and $23 million to protect Montanans against wildfire-associated property damage and health issues.
MONTANA STATE
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: FWP is catering to the exploiters of wildlife

The Nov. 9 Chronicle editorial describes the FWP policy/plan to allow further exploitation of the Madison River and that is just one of many FWP decisions catering to the exploiters of Montana fish and wildlife. The editorial urges the public to get informed and let the commission know your thoughts, but that won’t work because the commission doesn’t care about the public. The commission did not listen to the 90% of the comments opposing the new wolf slaughter rules. That disregard of public input is an unethical disgrace.
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

Sen. Daines, stop holding the Blackfoot hostage

Sen. Steve Daines, during a recent Senate hearing, you had a unique opportunity to join with three out of four Montanans in support of the bipartisan Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). Instead, you took the bill hostage. In exchange for supporting a bill that protects 80,000 acres at the headwaters of the Blackfoot River, you’re […] The post Sen. Daines, stop holding the Blackfoot hostage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act

The Gallatin County Commission signed a letter of support Tuesday for proposed legislation that could protect rivers and creeks throughout the state for years to come. The letter was addressed to Montana’s congressional delegation in support of the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, a bill proposed by Sen. Jon Tester earlier this year, that could protect 385 miles of waterways in Montana. The proposed legislation seeks to add 20 rivers and creeks to the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act system.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Building in a floodplain dangerous, unnecessary

So the Riverbend Glamping Getaway, a proposed campground along the Gallatin River, has secured a permit to site “removable structures” in the 100-year floodplain. The developers assure us that the structures can be “quickly” removed in the event of a flood, but what about people? Maybe several hundred people. Years...
MISSOURI STATE
Macomb Daily

Letters to the Editor 12-1: Insulin bill and equality

I believe the bipartisan bill Michigan HB 4346 that establishes a co-pay cap of $50 for a 30-day supply of insulin is an awesome bill and should be passed by the Senate in Michigan. Being a type 2 diabetic myself and using both fast acting and short acting insulin, not only is this very costly (i.e. needles, alcohol wipes), this would help alleviate one of the pocket book issues that concern many middle class citizens in this country, especially in this time of runaway inflation. I strongly urge you to support and write about HB 4346 for swift passage in the Michigan Senate.
BUSINESS
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Letter to the Editor

Regarding Jim Richardson’s comments in his letter to the editor (“Sinema is saving America,” Oct. 27): Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are de facto members of the Fascist GOP. The evil right is destroying America. America is a nation of many nationalities and groups. Admit it, voting rights must...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Patriots don't resort to violence to solve problems

It surprises me how many people today think they are patriots, when in fact, they are the opposite. Show me where in the U.S. Constitution it says a true patriot should choose a path of violence and storm the Capitol as a first resort to a political problem. The authors...
POLITICS
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Fish stranded from dam malfunction on Montana river

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife workers and volunteers scrambled Wednesday to save trout and other fish stranded by an abrupt drop in water levels on a Montana river that’s renowned among anglers. A malfunctioning gate that lets water out of Hebgen Dam just west of Yellowstone National Park caused flows...
MONTANA STATE
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

A Giving Tuesday message from the editor

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle turns 110 years old this week. A few newspapers preceded us, such as the Montana Pick & Plow and the Avant Courier. But on Dec. 4, 1911, the first issue of the Chronicle rolled off the press, and the rest is history. That's 110 years of...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Group sues U.S. Fish and Wildlife for failing to protect endangered species in Montana

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Missoula on Monday challenges a Trump-era policy change that would allow more hunting and fishing in National Wildlife Refuges, saying that lead ammunition and tackle could further harm endangered species, and that relaxing the rules may lead to hunters accidentally taking endangered species, like grizzly bears. The lawsuit […] The post Group sues U.S. Fish and Wildlife for failing to protect endangered species in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

