Letter to the editor: Urge Daines to back bill protecting the Blackfoot

The Nov. 9 Chronicle editorial describes the FWP policy/plan to allow further exploitation of the Madison River and that is just one of many FWP decisions catering to the exploiters of Montana fish and wildlife. The editorial urges the public to get informed and let the commission know your thoughts, but that won’t work because the commission doesn’t care about the public. The commission did not listen to the 90% of the comments opposing the new wolf slaughter rules. That disregard of public input is an unethical disgrace.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO