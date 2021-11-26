Late Run Sends Northwestern Past Coyotes

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
SOC (11-1), No. 5 in the 5A D2 state rankings, will play Friday night’s winner between Lucas Lovejoy and Mansfield Timberview in next week’s state quarterfinals. Aledo (12-1) snaps a 23-game winning streak and had reached the state quarterfinal round in eight consecutive seasons. The Bearcats previously didn’t reach that round when they lost to Denton Guyer in the second round in 2012.
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
Plenty of rumors and speculation around the Notre Dame program and both their 2022 and 2023 commitments. And today the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship to one of Notre Dame’s top commitments, 2023 defensive end/edge Keon Keeley from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. 247Sports Notre Dame recruiting analyst Tom Loy confirmed...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chris Lykes scored 26 points and No. 16 Arkansas reeled off 13 straight points in the final minutes to beat Northern Iowa 93-80. The teams traded the lead 18 times and were tied another 10. Northern Iowa stayed competitive by making 17 of 37 from 3-point range and led 78-77. Jaylin Williams’ layup with 2:42 put Arkansas ahead for good. The Razorbacks forced three straight turnovers during the final run and finished off the game from the foul line. Arkansas is 3-0. Northern Iowa is 1-3.Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 23 points and shot 7 of 11 from deep.
SCRANTON — Wilkes University’s aggressive, full-court pressure gave the University of Scranton men’s basketball team problems for the opening 13 minutes. Once the Royals figured things out, however, there was no. stopping them. Six players scored in double figures as Scranton rolled to a 100-72 win over the Colonels on...
VERMILLION – After picking up its first win of the season Monday at Drake, the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team ran away with an 80-34 win over Briar Cliff Thursday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. “It’s important for us to continue to compete and improve and...
Cam Miller played very well today, going 19/23 on his completions with 219 yards and two touchdowns-- one passing and one on the ground. TaMerik Williams had 2 touchdowns on the ground today with 60 yards rushing. Phoenix Sproles finished with the only receiving touchdown of the day, which came from 75-yards out. Bison dominated time-of-posession with 35:59 compared to the Coyote's 24:01.
Boone Jenner scored two goals and Yegor Chinakhov had the deciding tally in a seven-round shootout as the Columbus Blue Jackets earned a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz. Zach Werenski scored a third-period goal for the Blue Jackets and Justin Danforth added the first...
1. Continue spreading around the ball: Graham Mertz completed passes to nine receivers last week against Northwestern, a welcomed sign of his improvement and the passing game’s step forward in recent weeks. Mertz said this week that he’s seen receivers win routes quicker and be “more violent” in their route running. That could be helpful against a Cornhuskers passing defense that was shredded two weeks ago against Ohio State and lost its best player, linebacker JoJo Domann, after he had surgery on his left hand.
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Amorie Archibald and Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 17 points apiece and Louisiana Tech cruised to an 83-64 victory over Northwestern State in nonconference play. Keaston Willis added 15 points for the Bulldogs (3-1). Larry Owens had 19 points to top the Demons (1-4).
CHICAGO – DePaul connected on its final six field goal attempts including four from long range to take down Rutgers, 73-70, on Thursday night at Wintrust Arena. The game was the final contest of the Gavitt Tipoff Games as the BIG EAST claimed six of the eight games against its Big Ten foes.
Evanston, Ill. — Four low-major opponents, four comfortable wins for the Wildcats. On Thursday night, Northwestern (4-0, 0-0 B1G) continued its unblemished play, defeating Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2) 82-46 inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. Ryan Young led the led the way for NU — accumulating 20 points off the bench — while Pete...
