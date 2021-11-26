Kanye West, Taylor Swift and More Received GRAMMY Nominations Due to Last-Minute Rule Change

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKanye West, Taylor Swift and other artists were given their GRAMMY nominations due to a rule change implemented 24 hours before the announcements. According to reports, the Recording Academy decided to expand the number of nominees in the big four categories — Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song...

106.3 The Buzz

Grammys CEO Defends Marilyn Manson Nomination as Kanye Guest Star

Yesterday (Nov. 23), the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards were revealed, and, as usual, the list had some curious inclusions. The most controversial is Marilyn Manson's name appearing under the Album of the Year category for his guest work on Kanye West's Donda and its song "Jail, Pt. 2." Despite Manson facing allegations of sexual and psychological abuse from over a dozen women and lawsuits from several, Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. defended the Recording Academy's decision.
myarklamiss.com

Grammy nominations to be announced after sweeping changes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 64th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, but it’ll be the first year selections have been made after some sweeping changes. The academy earlier this year ditched anonymous selection committeesand now allows its more than 11,000 voters to chose...
Vulture

Grammys Further Shake Shit Up With Last-Minute Change

The Recording Academy continues to be the messiest in the biz. Literal minutes before the major 2022 Grammy nominations were announced on November 23, the Academy revealed it is expanding the number of nominees from eight to ten in its big-four categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board-of-trustees chair Tammy Hurt sent a letter out to the Academy’s members on Tuesday, which was published in full on The Wrap, justifying the last-minute category change with arguments like “Many other Award shows, including the Latin Grammys and the Oscars, already honor ten nominees for their big categories, with far fewer submissions than we receive.” The letter reads in part:
GreenwichTime

Grammy Chief Harvey Mason jr. Talks Rule Changes, Jon Batiste’s Big Nominations, and Rock Category

No matter who wins or is nominated for 2022, the Grammy Awards arguably have undergone more major changes in the past year than they have at any time in their history. Acting on a mandate for change that ostensibly began years ago but only began to take convincing form in 2019, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. has addressed the multiple criticisms against the organization head-on, speaking diplomatically and working in consensus with its ruling board of directors, but letting action do the talking. He, the board and the management team have revamped the staff, enacted multiple initiatives to increase diversity and currency in the Academy membership, increased get-out-the-vote efforts, and, not least, distributed more than $25 million in Covid-19 relief to music people via the Academy’s charitable wing, MusiCares — and then there are the changes in the Grammys themselves.
Highsnobiety

2022 Grammy Nominations: Kanye, Drake, and Justin Bieber?

The 2022 Grammy nominations are here and boy, do I bet Drake is pissed. Nominated for Album of the Year are: Justin Bieber (Justice), Jon Batiste (WE ARE), Doja Cat (Planet Her), Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever), H.E.R. (Back of My Mind), Lil Nas X (Montero), Kanye West (DONDA), Olivia Rodrigo (Sour), Taylor Swift (Evermore), and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (Love for Sale).
101 WIXX

Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy nod with champagne and a teaser

Taylor Swift is celebrating ‘s Grammy nomination for Album of the Year by dressing fancy and drinking champagne. Taking to Twitter once the nominations were announced, Taylor shared a black and white video of her sitting at the bottom of a spiral staircase and singing “Champagne Problems” as collaborator Aaron Dessner accompanies her on the piano. The singer is wearing the same lavish white dress she wore in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. The clip, which was shot overhead, presents an alternative angle of the gown and shows even more details about it, including its massive train.
HollywoodLife

Why Adele’s ’30’ & Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version’) Won’t Be Nominated For The 2022 Grammys

Two of the biggest albums of the year – Adele’s ‘30’ and Taylor Swift’s re-recording of ‘Red’ – won’t be up for ANY awards at the next Grammys. Here’s why. There’s no need to start a petition. There’s no need to get #JusticeForRed trending on Twitter. There’s no need to create a backlash against The Recording Industry over a major snubbing. Yes, the organization is going to roll out the nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards today (Nov. 23), and yes, neither Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) nor Adele’s 30 won’t be nominated for a single award. However, this isn’t due to a clerical error or a secret conspiracy against these two musical powerhouses. The reason why neither Red (Taylor’s Version) or 30 will be nominated for the 2022 Grammys is that they aren’t eligible yet.
mixmag.net

​James Blake, Caribou and Bonobo receive GRAMMY nominations

A slew of electronic artists including Caribou, James Blake, Black Coffee, Bonobo, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs have all received GRAMMY Award nominations. The annual ceremony will take place on January 31, 2022, in Los Angeles. The nominations were posted yesterday on the Academy's official YouTube channel. The 64th edition...
Complex

2022 Grammy Nominations Announced f/ Kanye West, Drake, Billie Eilish, J. Cole, and More

The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced. Up top, catch a rewatch of the unveiling of the latest nominees class. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt were joined during Tuesday’s announcement event at the Grammy Museum by BTS, Gayle King, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce, Tayla Parx, and more.
Spin

The Surprises, Snubs, and Changing Rules for This Year’s Grammy Nominations

On Tuesday morning, the Recording Academy revealed the full slate of nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Over the past few tumultuous years, the Recording Academy has overseen changes in leadership and nominating procedures, with one more twist being announced just this morning before the nominations were unveiled: the Big Four general field categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist) would grow from 8 to 10 nominees each. This is the second expansion in recent years, with only five nominees in those categories through 2018.
Vulture

The Recording Academy Beefed Up the 2022 Grammy Nominations at the Last Minute

You know those online quizzes where you have to name every Disney princess in 30 seconds? Somewhere in your head, you know that an elusive princess or two is hiding in the back of your skull, but you’ll never access the information in time. Days later, you’ll be brushing your teeth and go “Oh, I got Elsa but not ANNA!” That’s probably how the Recording Academy felt generating the 2022 Grammy nominations. The New York Times reported that a grip of noms were added the night before the official list was announced. Per the Times, top categories were expanded from 8 to 10 nominations. Album of the Year nominations came late for artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Lil Nas X and Abba were blessed with Record of the Year inclusion, and Song of the Year added Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time.”
Primetimer

The Grammys expanded the top categories 24 hours before nominations announcement, benefitting Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Abba and Lil Nas X

"The organization behind the Grammy Awards decided at a meeting on Monday — just 24 hours before this year’s nominees were announced — that the top categories should expand to 10 nominees from eight, a last-minute move that added stars like Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Abba and Lil Nas X to the existing slate of potential winners," reports The New York Times' Ben Sisario and Joe Coscarelli. "When the nominations were revealed on a live webcast the next morning, Harvey Mason Jr., the chief executive of Recording Academy, hailed the surprise shift as a way 'to make room for more music, more artists and more genres, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion.' But among the added names were some of pop’s biggest stars and people who were already on the ballot elsewhere. For album of the year, the two contenders added to the ballot were Swift’s Evermore and West’s Donda,”joining titles by Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Jon Batiste."
Billboard

Ye (Kanye West) Returns to the Grammy Forefront With Five Nominations

Billboard takes a look at how hip-hop will be represented at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in 2022. Next year, the 64th annual Grammy Awards will be a battle royale between some of the biggest names in the music industry. Though singer Jon Baptise reigns supreme with a staggering 11 nominations, it’s the rap field that may serve as the most contentious clash, with a number of A-listers nominated. On Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 23), Kanye West, Drake, J. Cole, and more dominated the rap categories, with West walking away with five nominations, most for his latest album DONDA.
