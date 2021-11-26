ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic Unveil First Winner of Free Space Trip

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic and Sir Richard Branson have officially announced the winner of the free trip to suborbital space. Virgin Galactic has given out two free rides to health and energy coach Keisha, from the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda and her daughter, an astrophysics student, to the final...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Mom and daughter bound for space after winning Virgin Galactic prize

A health coach from Antigua and Barbuda has won two tickets worth almost $1 million to be among Virgin Galactic's first space tourists -- and plans to take the trip of a lifetime with her teenage daughter. Keisha Schahaff, 44, said she wanted to cross the final frontier with her 17-year-old, a science student living in Britain who dreams of one day working for NASA. Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised Schahaff with the news at her home in the Caribbean in early November. "I just thought I was doing a zoom interview," she told AFP.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
TODAY.com

Meet the mom who won a trip to space on Virgin Galactic flight

Sir Richard Branson helped pave the way for space tourism with his historic flight with Virgin Galactic, then teamed with charity platform Omaze for a sweepstakes offering the chance to win two seats on one of their next space flights. Now the winner, Keisha Schahaff of Antigua, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY live. “My daughter is coming,” she reveals. “I’m really excited about this entire experience.”Nov. 24, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
investing.com

Virgin Galactic vs. Astra: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy?

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Astra Space (ASTR) are two companies that are two companies in the space industry that are high risk but have the potential to derive outsized gains for long-term investors. Both these stocks are currently down significantly from 52-week highs. Which one is a better ‘buy the dip’ candidate?.Investing in companies that are part of a nascent industry allows you to derive market beating gains over the long term. However, due to uncertainties surrounding these companies, this strategy can be considered a high-risk one.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Omaze and Virgin Galactic Announce Winner of Spaceflight Experience

Omaze and Virgin Galactic Announce Winner of Spaceflight Experience. We are excited to announce that Keisha Schahaff of Antigua is the winner of an incredible trip to space aboard a Virgin Galactic flight and is Space For Humanity’s first citizen to join our Citizen Astronaut Program. Sir Richard Branson, Matt...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
simpleflying.com

Richard Branson Surprises Departing Virgin Atlantic Employee

When a former Virgin Atlantic employee was about to take her last flight with the carrier, she was unexpectedly bumped up from economy to Upper Class, where she was greeted by the boss himself. The woman was thrilled about the upgrade and the encounter, honoring a near-twenty year-long career with the airline.
INDUSTRY
gonomad.com

Virgin Hotels Dallas: Sir Richard’s Flat

Out-of-this-world luxury and style in Virgin’s New Hotel in the Big D. While Richard Branson was in outer space a couple of months ago, I was keeping his bed warm back on earth. Or so I’m told. I was staying in “Sir Richard’s Flat,” in the new Virgin Hotels Dallas,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Free Space#Virgin Group#Space Of Humanity Charity#Citizen Astronaut Program
errorsofenchantment.com

What’s Virgin Galactic REALLY paying at Spaceport America

In testimony before an interim legislative committee yesterday Spaceport America yet AGAIN made a plea for more tax money (an additional infusion of $2 million) to keep the facility afloat. Unfortunately, it is hard to verify exactly what Virgin Galactic is currently paying to use the facility. At the hearing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

International Space Station shines in gorgeous fly-around photos by Crew Dragon astronauts

It's been a decade since we've seen photos like these of the International Space Station. On Nov. 8, the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, carrying the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-2 mission, departed the orbiting lab after a 6.5-month stay. Endeavour didn't head directly home to Earth, however; it first performed a complete, 360-degree fly-around of the ISS, a maneuver not performed by a crewed spacecraft since NASA's space shuttle fleet retired in 2011.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Airbus A340 makes first ever landing in Antarctica on ice runway

The first ever Airbus A340 aircraft to land in Antarctica touched down successfully on an ice runway earlier this month.Operated by Hi Fly, the plane took off from Cape Town, South Africa, and landed around five hours later, having flown 2,500 nautical miles, on 2 November.This first A340 service was put on in order to transport staff for Wolf's Fang, an Antarctica-based luxury adventure camp, plus freight.In future, the jet may be used to carry tourists and scientists to the southernmost continent.Hi Fly vice-president and pilot Carlos Mirpuri said it was an “uneventful landing” but that the ice runway wasn’t...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk cites Pong as evidence that we are already living in a simulation

Elon Musk has cited the 1970s video game Pong in order to reassert his belief that our perception of reality is in fact a hyper-realistic computer simulation.Responding to a tweet about Pong posted by a popular engineering trivia account, the SpaceX and Tesla boss said that the advancement in graphics and gameplay in the years since it was released implies that humanity is on a path to create digital worlds indistinguishable from the real world.“49 years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds,” the billionaire wrote. “What does that trend continuing imply about our reality.”Musk has previously said that he...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy