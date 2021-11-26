ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREVIEW: Tech, Lamar set for Saturday showdown

 5 days ago

A post-Thanksgiving basketball matchup between Texas Tech and Lamar is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena before the Red Raiders spend the next two weeks on the road with a pair of games against Providence College and No. 15 Tennessee. The Red Raiders (5-0)...

Red Raider Basketball cruises to 32-point win over Lamar

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kevin Obanor went for 20 points and seven rebounds to help lead Texas Tech to an 89-57 non-conference win over Lamar on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (6-0) started the game on a 14-0 run and finished the game with a 54.0 shooting...
PREVIEW: Tech set for Big 12-BIG EAST Battle at Providence College

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech is set to play its first true road game of the season and its first game in the state of Rhode Island in program history with a Big 12-BIG EAST Battle matchup against Providence College at 7:30 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
Post-Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 89, Lamar 57

I am glad to be done with the less than impressive teams on Texas Tech’s non-conference schedule. No offense of course, but this warm-up is never intriguing to me and I never feel like I know what the team actually is. I thought Chris Level had a good point, which is that we don’t know what happens in crunch time with this team, who do they turn to? Who takes the big shot? What’s the lineup? When the team is down, how hard do they fight? I think all of these questions get answered, but we weren’t going to get answers with these non-conference games necessarily. I think the most important part is that we get to see how these players interact, but other than that not a ton of information. That will hopefully end this week.
College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Transfer News

Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell, cornerback Mykael Wright expected to play in Pac-12 Championship game vs. Utah

EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks expect two of their top defenders and best blocking tight end to return for the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. Middle linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Mykael Wright both left during the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-29 win over Oregon State with apparent arm/shoulder injuries, and tight end DJ Johnson missed his third consecutive game with an unspecified injury.
IT’S OFFICIAL! Brent Pry is Va. Tech’s new head football coach

Penn State defensive coordinator served as defensive graduate assistant for Tech in 1990s under Frank Beamer, Bud Foster; J.C. Price to serve as associate head coach/defensive line coach on Pry’s staff. BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday that Brent Pry...
