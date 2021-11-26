ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrates the holiday season with ZooLights

By Garrett Brown
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nakCx_0d78AKtH00

Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Chaffee Zoo is set to kick off their annual ZooLights event starting Friday, Nov. 26 and continuing select nights through Dec. 30.

This annual event transforms the Zoo into a winter wonderland as guests walk through mile-long displays of holiday lights.

The event also features live entertainment, festive food and photos with Santa.

Hot beverages for adults and children will be available for purchase and complimentary holographic glasses will also be given out.

ZooLights will take place on the following dates from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.:

  • Nov. 26-28
  • Dec. 3-5
  • Dec. 10-12
  • Dec. 17-23
  • Dec. 26-30

“We have added some new elements to the event that are sure to delight guests as they celebrate this festive time of year,” said Marketing Manager Brandy Gamoning.

The zoo’s website has more information regarding special offers, live entertainment and theme nights that will take place during the event.

Special programs for this year’s event include performances by Killer Dueling Pianos, a Toys for
Tots Drive, stilt walkers and more.

Tickets can be purchased on the zoo’s website , by visiting the zoo’s admission booth, or by calling (559) 498-5921 weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

