Supplemental notes for Sunday’s game between Titans, Patriots

NASHVILLE – The Titans lost to the Texans 22-13 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest…. OK, there's no way getting around this one. Ryan Tannehill had a tough day at the office. The Titans quarterback threw four interceptions in the contest, and they were drive killers, and momentum stoppers. After the game, Tannehill sacked himself. Asked if there were communication issues with the receivers, Tannehill accepted the blame. "At the end of the day, it all falls squarely on me, and I have to be better," Tannehill said. "We shot ourselves in the foot all day, and it has to be better. And it starts with me." Through 11 games this season, Tannehill has 13 touchdowns vs 12 interceptions. Tannehill threw just seven interceptions in 16 games last season with the Titans, and just six in 12 games in 2019. "At the end of the day, I expect better from myself," Tannehill said. "And I need to be better for this team."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO