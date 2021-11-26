ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indonesia arrests 24 people over links to extremist financing

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s counterterrorism squad has arrested 24 people on suspicion of fundraising for Jemaah Islamiah (JI), the Al-Qaeda linked extremist group accused of carrying out some of the country’s biggest militant attacks. The...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indonesia arrests senior cleric for ties to Jemaah Islamiah

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's counter-terrorism police have arrested a member of a top Islamic council on charges of raising funds for the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah (JI) group blamed for deadly bombings, police said on Wednesday. The raid was carried out near Jakarta on Tuesday during which Ahmad...
RELIGION
bleepingcomputer.com

Interpol arrests over 1,000 suspects linked to cyber crime

Interpol has coordinated the arrest of 1,003 individuals linked to various cyber-crimes such as romance scams, investment frauds, online money laundering, and illegal online gambling. This crackdown results from a four-month action codenamed ‘Operation HAEICHI-II,’ which took place in twenty countries between June and September 2021. These were Angola, Brunei,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Man, 19, arrested on suspicion of sharing extremist material

The man was arrested at an address in east London on Friday. A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sharing extremist material. The man was arrested at an address in east London on Friday, the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command said. He has been taken to a police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jakarta#Reuters#The Al Qaeda#Australians#Islamic Council
thepaypers.com

Open Finance: Transforming payments in Indonesia

Open Finance might just be the solution to transform Indonesia's payments infrastructure. Diego Rojas, Co-Founder and CEO of Finantier has a strong insight on the matter. Indonesia is one of the fastest growing digital economies in the world. Adoption of digital goods and services accelerated during COVID-19, with an estimated 80% of Indonesians now purchasing goods or services online. However, Indonesia’s poor digital payments infrastructure is still plagued by various frictions and inefficiencies.
WORLD
foxlexington.com

Over 50 dogs rescued from truck headed to Indonesia slaughterhouse

The police also reportedly took a long-suspected dog meat trader into custody. The move was part of the country’s first large-scale police raid on a dog slaughterhouse. “The shocking and criminal events that we have witnessed as well as the positive actions taken by the Sukoharjo authorities must be a turning point in fighting against this outlawed, outdated, and cruel trade,” Four Paws’ Dr. Karanvir Kukreja said in a statement. “The positives we can take out of this awful situation are that law enforcement and campaign groups are ensuring that this illegal trade is coming to an end.”
ANIMALS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy