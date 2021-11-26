Indonesia arrests 24 people over links to extremist financing

The police also reportedly took a long-suspected dog meat trader into custody. The move was part of the country’s first large-scale police raid on a dog slaughterhouse. “The shocking and criminal events that we have witnessed as well as the positive actions taken by the Sukoharjo authorities must be a turning point in fighting against this outlawed, outdated, and cruel trade,” Four Paws’ Dr. Karanvir Kukreja said in a statement. “The positives we can take out of this awful situation are that law enforcement and campaign groups are ensuring that this illegal trade is coming to an end.”

